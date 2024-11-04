Crown Wealth Strategies Celebrates Milestones of Carolina Escobar and Christine Walter

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is thrilled to announce significant professional milestones achieved by two of its dedicated team members, Carolina Escobar and Christine Walter. Carolina has earned her Licensed Service Associate (LSA) designation, a recognition of her commitment to exceptional client service and adherence to industry standards. Her dedication and focus on quality service reinforce Crown Wealth Strategies' mission of providing high-caliber financial guidance.

Alongside Carolina’s achievement, Christine Walter has been awarded the Registered Service Associate (RSA) status and is celebrating five years with the firm. Over her tenure, Christine has showcased remarkable dedication, embodying the professionalism and client-centered values that Crown Wealth Strategies upholds. Her RSA status highlights her expertise and ongoing commitment to client service excellence.

“We are incredibly proud of both Carolina and Christine,” said Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, President of Crown Wealth Strategies. “Carolina’s new LSA designation and Christine’s RSA accomplishment, along with her five-year milestone, reflect their hard work and commitment to our clients and our team. Their achievements exemplify the dedication that drives our firm’s success.”

Crown Wealth Strategies, based in El Paso, TX, is a premier wealth management practice led by Elizabeth Dipp Metzger. The financial advisors at Crown Wealth Strategies offer tailored financial planning solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each client.

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

About

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

