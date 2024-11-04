Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,121 in the last 365 days.

Hunter Suffers Head Injury

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Rachael Stocker
603-352-9669
November 4, 2024

Wilton, NH – On Saturday November 2, 2024, shortly after 6:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hunter who was injured on the west side of Fisk Hill in Wilton. The hunter was identified as Vaughn Stewart, 75 of Swanzey, NH. At the time of the incident, Vaughn was hunting deer with his son. Vaughn was helping haul his son’s deer out of the woods and slipped on leaves while descending a steep hill. Vaughn suffered a head injury, and at the time was unable to walk out of the woods. Vaughn’s son then called 911 from his cell phone. Vaughn was approximately 0.75 miles away from the closest parking area and in a very difficult area to access.

Along with NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of Wilton Fire Department and Wilton Ambulance Service responded. Vaughn was treated by a paramedic and assisted down the hillside. He was then placed into a UTV, which transported him the remaining distance to the parking area. He arrived back at the parking area shortly after 9:45 p.m. and was taken from the scene by Wilton Ambulance to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for further evaluation. The deer was also recovered and hauled out to the parking area by Conservation Officers and Wilton Fire firefighters.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hunter Suffers Head Injury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more