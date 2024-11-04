Hunter Suffers Head Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rachael Stocker

603-352-9669

November 4, 2024

Wilton, NH – On Saturday November 2, 2024, shortly after 6:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hunter who was injured on the west side of Fisk Hill in Wilton. The hunter was identified as Vaughn Stewart, 75 of Swanzey, NH. At the time of the incident, Vaughn was hunting deer with his son. Vaughn was helping haul his son’s deer out of the woods and slipped on leaves while descending a steep hill. Vaughn suffered a head injury, and at the time was unable to walk out of the woods. Vaughn’s son then called 911 from his cell phone. Vaughn was approximately 0.75 miles away from the closest parking area and in a very difficult area to access.

Along with NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers, members of Wilton Fire Department and Wilton Ambulance Service responded. Vaughn was treated by a paramedic and assisted down the hillside. He was then placed into a UTV, which transported him the remaining distance to the parking area. He arrived back at the parking area shortly after 9:45 p.m. and was taken from the scene by Wilton Ambulance to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for further evaluation. The deer was also recovered and hauled out to the parking area by Conservation Officers and Wilton Fire firefighters.