Hopebridge expands access to higher education through university partnerships

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, one of the largest autism therapy providers in the country, is partnering with several universities across the nation to help make higher education more accessible for its employees. These new relationships will enable Hopebridge’s staff and their immediate family members to advance their education and skillsets at discounted tuition rates.

“Achieving Hopebridge’s mission to help our patients live their best lives starts with uplifting and supporting our team members,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “By lifting barriers that traditionally stop our team and their families from pursuing postsecondary education, we hope to help them pursue career goals and improve their overall quality of life.”

Within the partnership agreements, participating universities will provide Hopebridge employees, and in some instances their family members, with a varying range of tuition discounts. Some universities provide other educational perks, such as obtaining practicum hours, preparing for the Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) exam, arranging high quality and accessible course options and receiving other financial assistance.

The current list of participating universities includes the following institutions. Hopebridge will expand this list over time to provide employees with a wide array of programs to choose from.

Peabody College of Vanderbilt University

University of California: Santa Barbara

Purdue University Global

Capella University

Florida Tech

National University

Ball State University

Northeastern University

Bellevue University

These partnerships are just one of several ways that Hopebridge is addressing the nationwide shortage of autism therapy clinicians. Additional efforts include the organization’s Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) Leveling Program, the BCBA Career Pathway Program and the industry-leading Hopebridge Fellowship Program, which supports individuals in myriad ways as they pursue a master’s degree and BCBA certification.

“It’s exciting to see how Hopebridge is continuing to invest in programs that allow team members like me to pursue their dreams,” said Michelle Beliveau, a board-certified behavior analyst and graduate from the Hopebridge Fellowship Program. “The support from Hopebridge is invaluable. They invested in me so that I could grow and better serve our families.”

Hopebridge is now hiring individuals who are passionate about serving the autism community and offers an array of positions nationwide. To learn more about Hopebridge’s university partnerships and the support you can receive, review the higher education benefits on our website.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory differences. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where affected children and families can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

Nearly two decades later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

