Liquidia Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 11, 2024

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, November 11, 2024. The company will host a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live webcast will be available on Liquidia's website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A rebroadcast of the event will be available and archived for a period of one year at the same location.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Investors:

Jason Adair

Chief Business Officer

919.328.4350

jason.adair@liquidia.com

Media:

Patrick Wallace

Director, Corporate Communications

919.328.4383

patrick.wallace@liquidia.com

