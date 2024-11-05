Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.39 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.5%

Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The orthobiologics devices and equipment market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.29 billion in 2023 to $5.74 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This growth in the historical period is driven by the introduction of innovative devices, ongoing clinical research and trials, a rise in sports injuries, an aging population, compliance with regulatory standards, and advancements in implant designs.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market?

The orthobiologics devices and equipment market is anticipated to experience strong growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $7.39 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This projected growth during the forecast period is attributed to advancements such as AI-assisted surgical planning, the implementation of value-based healthcare initiatives, market expansion in emerging economies, the development of precision surgery tools, and a growing emphasis on regenerative medicine.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market?

The increasing prevalence of arthritis is expected to significantly drive the growth of the orthobiologics devices and equipment market in the coming years. Arthritis encompasses over 100 different inflammatory joint diseases that primarily impact the musculoskeletal system. Orthobiologics devices and equipment are crucial in managing arthritis by alleviating pain, improving joint function, and providing minimally invasive, personalized, and more natural treatment options. This rising demand for effective arthritis management solutions is anticipated to contribute to the market's expansion.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market?

Key players in the orthobiologics devices and equipment market include BONESUPPORT AB, Sanofi SA, Medtronic plc, Kuros Biosciences Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., DePuy Synthes, Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Terumo BCT Inc., Terumo Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Arthrex Inc., Enovis Corp., Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Wright Medical Group NV, Bioventus LLC

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Size?

Major companies in the orthobiologics devices and equipment market are increasingly focusing on innovative products like the NorthStar facet fusion system to drive revenue growth. This system is engineered to provide stability and support to the targeted facet joint, effectively alleviating pain and other symptoms linked to conditions such as facet joint arthritis, degenerative disc disease, and various spinal disorders. By advancing product offerings that address these specific medical issues, companies aim to enhance treatment outcomes and expand their market presence.

What Are The Segments In The Global Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market?

1) By Product Type: Demineralized Bone Matrix, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Stem Cell Therapy, Plasma-Rich Protein, Viscosupplementation, Bone Morphogenetic Protein, Synthetic Orthobiologics

2) By Application: Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis, Soft-Tissue Injuries, Fracture Recovery, Maxillofacial and Dental Applications, Spinal Fusion, Trauma Repair, Reconstructive Surgery

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End Users

North America: Largest Region in the Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the report. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Defined?

Orthobiologic devices are implants made from cells and proteins that naturally occur in the human body, designed to accelerate healing by promoting the efficient regrowth of musculoskeletal tissues such as bones, cartilage, tendons, and ligaments. These devices leverage the body's inherent healing mechanisms to enhance recovery processes, making them valuable in the treatment of various orthopedic conditions. By facilitating tissue repair and regeneration, orthobiologics offer a promising alternative to traditional surgical interventions, potentially reducing recovery times and improving patient outcomes.

The Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into orthobiologics devices and equipment market size, orthobiologics devices and equipment market drivers and trends, orthobiologics devices and equipment competitors' revenues, and orthobiologics devices and equipment market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

