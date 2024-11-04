Dirt Bike Market Growing at 7% CAGR to Hit USD 18 billion by 2031 | Growth, Share Analysis

Dirt Bike Market

Rise in popularity & evolution of motocross events, increase in disposable income, and rapid adoption of electric dirt bikes drive the global dirt bike market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $9.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. The factors such as rise in popularity & evolution of motocross events, increase in disposable income, and adoption of electric dirt bikes supplement the growth of the dirt bike market . However, high purchase and maintenance cost of dirt bikes and uncomfortable seating structure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rise in focus by manufacturers in the automobile industry on superior performance & comfort and technology advancement in dirt bikes create market opportunities for the key players operating in the dirt bike market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 299 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08912 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐂𝐨𝐛𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎, 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐚, 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢, 𝐊𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐨, 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐒𝐮𝐳𝐮𝐤𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐨 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐌𝐖 𝐀𝐆, 𝐏𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐨 & 𝐂. 𝐒𝐩𝐀, 𝐊𝐓𝐌 𝐀𝐆, 𝐇𝐮𝐬𝐪𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐒𝐑 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐈 𝐌𝐎𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.The concept of dirt bike is typically attributed to an off-road motorcycle that is built to be lightweight, powerful, fast, and nimble and is designed for use on rough surfaces such as dirt roads or trails. These motorcycles are equipped with rugged tires and suspension for riding cross country or over unpaved ground. Also, it offers enhanced durability and performance in rocky and mountainous terrains, grassy regions, and steep slopes. In addition, it has attractive shape which attracts youth and helps to change their preference. Innovations in the automobile industry paves the way for improved and better dirt bikes regarding comfort, suspension, and safety.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dirt-bike-market/purchase-options In addition, the dirt bike market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increase in investments in automation, launches of new & technologically advanced products, surge in consumer demand for high speed, attractive design, and digital dashboards, and government initiatives for vehicles production for mountain areas. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in in July 2021, Zero Motorcycles, Inc. launched the Zero FXE electric dirt bike. It featured a 7.2kWh battery pack with a promised range of 161 km with two riding modes, eco, and sport.By application, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global dirt bike market, due to increased promotional activities across the globe which offer pay & use services for the bikes. In addition, increased commercial riding reduces mobility cost, and parking cost reduces employee absence and increases the productivity of the individual. This supplements the market growth. However, the industrial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to the demand for proper surveillance & security across the industries and the presence of private security services across industries.The factors such as rise in popularity & evolution of motocross events, increase in disposable income, and adoption of electric dirt bikes supplement the growth of the dirt bike market. However, high purchase and maintenance cost of dirt bikes and uncomfortable seating structure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rise in focus by manufacturers in the automobile industry on superior performance & comfort and technology advancement in dirt bikes create market opportunities for the key players operating in the dirt bike market.𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘By type, the track-racing motorcycle segment is projected to dominate the global dirt bike market in terms of growth rate in 2031.By propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to dominate the global dirt bike market in terms of growth rate in 2031.By application, the industrial segment is projected to dominate the global dirt bike market in terms of growth rate in 2031.By price range, the high segment is projected to dominate the global dirt bike market in terms of growth rate in 2031.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08912 The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted the motorcycle sector on a global level, which in turn leads to considerable drop in dirt bike sales. Many small and big players in the motorcycle sector is witnessing issues such as halt of production activities, mandated plant closures by the government, and others. However, various industry leaders in the motorcycle sector are making considerable efforts in restructuring their supply chain and production line for delivery of critical medical supplies.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Bike Rental Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/09/29/2525524/0/en/Bike-Rental-Market-to-Reach-11-3-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html Motorcycle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/11/06/2773839/0/en/Motorcycle-Market-to-Value-at-233-5-Billion-by-2031-with-8-6-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html Family Car Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-car-market-to-reach-2-3-trillion-globally-by-2032-at-6-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301996201.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.