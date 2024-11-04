Frozen Chicken Market Expected to Reach $46.5 Billion by 2032 | Registering a CAGR of 7.8%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global frozen chicken market size was valued at $22.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $46.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.Rising advances in quick freezing technologies such as blast freezing and cryogenic freezing help maintain the texture, flavor, and nutritional value of frozen chicken. Quick freezing minimizes the formation of ice crystals, preserving the overall quality of the product. Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology allows each chicken piece to be frozen individually, preventing them from sticking together. This not only improves convenience for consumers but also ensures that each piece can be thawed independently, reducing waste, further contributing to the frozen chicken market growth in the upcoming years.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47522 Frozen chicken refers to chicken meat that has been subjected to a freezing process to extend its shelf life and preserve its quality. The process involves lowering the temperature of the chicken below its freezing point, typically to around -18 degrees Celsius (0 degrees Fahrenheit) or lower. This rapid freezing helps to inhibit the growth of microorganisms and slow down chemical reactions that can lead to spoilage.Frozen chicken market growth provides a quick and easy solution for meal preparation, aligning with the busy lifestyles of individuals. Busy lifestyles can also lead to a shift in dietary patterns. Consumers may opt for processed and convenient food options like frozen chicken due to their ease of preparation and storage. Moreover, consumers with more spending power may be willing to invest in products that offer superior taste, texture, and nutritional value. As disposable incomes rise, the market for frozen chicken is expected to expand beyond traditional consumer segments. More consumers from diverse economic backgrounds may afford and choose frozen chicken products, broadening the overall market reach. With increased purchasing power, consumers may look for variety and innovation in frozen chicken offerings. Manufacturers may respond by introducing value-added products, such as seasoned or marinated frozen chicken, catering to the evolving preferences of affluent consumers.Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-chicken-market/purchase-options The frozen chicken market analysis share is segmented on the basis of type, product, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is classified into chicken breast, chicken thigh, chicken drumstick, chicken wings, and others. By product, it is classified into chicken nuggets, chicken popcorn, chicken fingers, and chicken patty. By distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retail. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the frozen chicken market report include Tyson Foods, Inc., JBS S.A., Cargill, Incorporated, Farbest Foods, Perdue Farms, Sanderson Farms, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Inghams Group Limited, BRF S.A., and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global frozen chicken market forecast trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the frozen chicken market size. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the frozen chicken market share to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the frozen chicken market trends.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47522 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

