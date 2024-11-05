Rising Demand For Functional Foods And Dietary Supplements: Key Driver Transforming the Reishi Mushroom Market in 2024

Reishi Mushroom Global Market Report 2024 - Reishi Mushroom Global Market Report 2024

The reishi mushroom market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The reishi mushroom market has seen significant growth, forecasted to grow from $4.27 billion in 2023 to $4.65 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.0%. This growth is driven by an increasing interest in traditional medicine, heightened awareness of health and wellness, research developments, the expansion of the dietary supplement industry, and culinary uses.

What Is the Anticipated Market Size of the Global Reishi Mushroom Market and Its Growth Rate?

The reishi mushroom market is expected to experience strong growth, reaching $6.39 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3%. This growth is driven by sustained interest in holistic health, rising demand for functional foods, exploration of novel applications, global awareness of herbal medicine, and research and clinical studies. Key trends include market expansion within the nutraceuticals sector, the introduction of reishi mushroom powder, awareness of reishi’s anti-inflammatory properties, innovations in extraction techniques, and collaborations for product development.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Reishi Mushroom Market?

The growing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements is projected to drive the expansion of the reishi mushroom market. Functional foods provide nutrients and energy while positively impacting specific bodily functions, either by enhancing physiological responses or reducing disease risks. Dietary supplements, including vitamins, minerals, and herbal products, are added to diets for health benefits. Reishi mushrooms, commonly used as a dietary supplement in medicinal products to reduce stress, support liver and heart health, promote longevity, and strengthen the immune system, are expected to fuel market growth.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Reishi Mushroom Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Swanson Health Products, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Gano Excel, Alphay International Inc, Nature's Way, Bio Botanica Inc., Organo Gold, Aloha Medicinals., Aloha Medicinals Inc., Terrasoul Superfoods, Four Sigmatic, Hunan Huacheng Biotech Inc., The Mushroom Company, Amax Nutrasource Inc., Dragon Herbs, New Roots Herbal Inc., Mushroom Wisdom Inc., DXN Holdings Bhd., Bristol Botanicals Limited, Qingdao Dacon Trading Co Ltd.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Reishi Mushroom Market?

leading firms in the reishi mushroom industry are dedicated to offering innovative products to solidify their market presence.

How Is The Global Reishi Mushroom Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cultivated, Wild

2) By Species: Ganoderma Lucidum, Ganoderma Sinensis, Ganoderma Tsugae, Other Species

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder

4) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

5) By End User: Food And beverages, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical And Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics And Personal Care

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Paving the Way in the Reishi Mushroom Market

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global reishi mushroom market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the reishi mushroom report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Reishi Mushroom Market?

The reishi mushroom, or Ganoderma lucidum (also known as Lingzhi), is a large, dark polypore fungus with a glossy surface and woody texture, found at the bases of deciduous trees. This rare mushroom is believed to have properties that can prevent or treat colorectal cancer.

The Reishi Mushroom Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Reishi Mushroom Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Reishi Mushroom Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into reishi mushroom market size, reishi mushroom market drivers and trends, reishi mushroom global market major players, reishi mushroom competitors' revenues, reishi mushroom global market positioning, and reishi mushroom market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

