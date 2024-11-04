Nutritional Food and Drink Market to Register a Growth at 12.1% CAGR to Top USD 320.7 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global nutritional food and drink market size was valued at $105.30 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $320.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032.The nutritional food and beverage market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for health supplements. Nutritional drinks are specially formulated drinks that contain vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients that are beneficial to the human body. In addition, increased emphasis on product promotion by sports nutrition providers is expected to boost market growth. In the upcoming years, the key industry participants are projected to focus on emerging markets to enhance their visibility and attract clients. Furthermore, due to the increased emphasis on marketing activities and advertising efforts, the industry is anticipated to expand.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3251 Nutritional foods are high in nutrients and low in salt, sugar, carbohydrates, and others. They are low in calories and high in minerals and vitamins. Micronutrients, such as minerals and vitamins, are necessary for human health. They can also lower the risk of developing chronic illnesses. The body can absorb them adequately if the consumer gets them through meals. Nutrient-dense foods are natural and unprocessed instead of synthetic, artificial, or chemically processed foods. In addition, nutrition drinks and shakes are specially formulated beverages that provide vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and other vital nutrients.One of the primary aspects driving the market growth is a rising inclination for healthy and active lifestyle. Furthermore, the increased consumer acceptance of protein supplements and the adoption of fitness in their lifestyles are likely to boost the nutritional food and drink market Opportunities. Consumer desire for nutritious goods including plant-based ingredients and providing immunity-boosting benefits is also driving the market expansion. Furthermore, manufacturers' increased use of social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram to promote their products is expected to drive demand for sports nutrition products. Online purchases of pharmaceutical and health items have increased by 9.0%, according to a survey performed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the Netcomm Suisse eCommerce Association.Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutritional-food-and-drink-market/purchase-options The nutritional food and drink market share is segmented on the basis of type and application, and region. By type, the market is divided into food (sugar & fat replacers, fiber-enriched products, nutritional supplements, and others) and drink (energy drinks, flavored & enhanced waters, juices, and others). By application, the market classified into healthcare, sports & fitness, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the nutritional food and drink market analysis report include Nestle, Abbott, Bayer AG, DUPONT, Amway, Health Food Manufacturers’ Association, Glanbia Plc, Bionova, GSK plc, and Herbalife International of America, Inc.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global nutritional food and drink market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3251 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

