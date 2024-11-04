TBV and BitcoinOS to Host The Best Event at Devcon BKK: Exclusive Networking and Epic Afterparty





On the heels of their Marquee Party during Token2049 Singapore which saw a full house turnout of over 3,000 attendees from an overly-subscribed 8,000 signups, Tobi & Brent are bringing yet another massive bash, this time to Devcon Bangkok.

Co-hosted by early-stage Web3 VC fund TBV and revolutionary BTC blockchain network BitcoinOS.

Headlined by popular South Korean DJ SODA, who boasts a following of over 25 million fans and will be providing high-energy performances and a distinctive mix of EDM and electro house music.



BANGKOK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Best Event. Devcon BKK with TBV & BitcoinOS" is set to be the highlight of Devcon Week in Bangkok. The premier event series, hosted by TBV (TB Ventures) and BitcoinOS, offers a unique blend of high-impact networking followed by the signature “Web3 with Tobi & Brent” afterparty experience.



Taking place at Portal on November 13th, amidst Bangkok's bustling nightlife, "The Best Event” is definitely not your traditional tech event. Serving up a unique recipe for celebration and connection, the packed mashup of networking, hackathons, music and high-value deal flows is going to make for some very unique and innovative bedfellows.

Headlining the night is the illustrious South Korean DJ SODA , whose exhilarating performances and distinctive blend of EDM and electro house music have amassed a dedicated following of over 25 million fans. Add in nine more high-energy DJ sets and the mix of entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and key opinion leaders, and this social meets sonic meets tech odyssey is primed to emerge as the centerpiece of Devcon Week.

Tobias Bauer , General Partner and Co-Founder of TBV shared, “Our Token2049 event was awesome, massive party vibes and an incredible network of industry heavy-weights. The one thing we were missing was a quieter space for ongoing networking across the night so that’s what we’re bringing to Devcon week. A legendary party, a hackathon, party buses, and exclusive networking the whole way through. See you there!”

Building the Web3 Community: The Tobi & Brent Phenomenon

Since 2024, the “Web3 with Tobi & Brent” brand has become synonymous in the Web3 space with cultivating thriving communities and fostering genuine connections. The dynamic duo has garnered an overall following on Telegram and social media that numbers over 100,000, demonstrating their ability to organically unite VCs, LPs, projects, and industry enthusiasts.



During their massively attended MARQUEE event during Token2049 Singapore which was headlined by internationally acclaimed DJ Dillon Francis, Tobi & Brent soft-launched TBV (TB Ventures) , a VC fund focused on early-stage web3 startups. Their events arm TBE (TB Events) has now curated "The Best Event. DevCon BKK with TBV & BitcoinOS", offering yet another distinctive global Web3 rendezvous.



“It’s a privilege to host these events and to see the quality of attendees that they draw. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to achieve with our event series, and it’s in huge part thanks to our incredible partners and team. If there’s one event to hit during Devcon week, this one is it,” said Brent Fulfer , General Partner and Co-Founder of TBV.



BitcoinOS: The Smart Contract Operating System for Bitcoin

The Best Event is also co-hosted by BitcoinOS , an operating system designed to create a unified, interconnected, barrier-free playground for innovation on Bitcoin. Using ZK (zero-knowledge) tech, developers can deploy any VM (virtual machine) to Bitcoin with the scalability of Ethereum, the interoperability of Cosmos, and the speed of Solana.

Building the key missing tech that will finally allow Bitcoin's utility to extend beyond a store of value, the BitcoinOS team’s successful verification of the first ZK proof on Bitcoin mainnet has opened the doors for trustless BTC bridging, and eventually an ecosystem of true Bitcoin rollups. This is the holy grail of Bitcoin scalability which will securely open the doors for over a trillion dollars of liquidity to merge with the Web3 ecosystem.

The Best Networking. The Best Time. THE BEST EVENT.

Right off DEVCON, the early party vibes will begin aboard the TBV and BOS party buses where buzzing anticipation and free flow drinks, which continue throughout the evening, make for an enjoyable seamless transit to Portal.

Upon arrival, guests embark on the next exploration with four unique zones of immersive experiences. From networking over drinks and canapes, to a ‘drunken dev’ hackathon, to an upscale bar with skyline views, the diverse atmospheres offer up ample networking opportunities.



As the clock strikes nine, the Portal gates open to general admission, unleashing the torrents of energetic crowds while an all-star lineup of world class DJs take to the main stage. With DJ SODA at the helm, whose high-octane performances and infectious rhythms have captivated fans worldwide, Portal will be transformed into a pulsating epicenter of entertainment.



The likes of Jade Rasif , a top Singaporean DJ famed for her high energy EDM sets; established Asian DJ, Nicole Chen , known for her stage presence; Your Crypto DJ , who has played on the same line-up as Don Diablo, Alesso, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike; DJ Kim Sane , who has performed at the likes of Ultra Europe, and more –– each set, across 2 stages, will provide a unique auditory experience of eclectic styles, ensuring the vibe never drops across the night’s festivities. As the night unfolds, connections with like-minded peers and pioneers from the Web3 community hold the potential to forge relationships that could spark collaborations that extend beyond the event.

As a prequel to The Best Event, TBV and BitcoinOS are also hosting a "Meet the VC with Tobi & Brent" on November 12th. This exclusive rendezvous is designed to connect attendees with leading VCs and projects, further supporting the Devcon experience.

Hosted and Supported by the Best in Web3



Co-hosted by TBV and BitcoinOS, "The Best Event" is proudly supported by leading Web3 companies, including Petastic , Fideum , Zekret , Vurse , FOMO Ventures , Matterblock , Freename , BoomFi , Biptap , Libera Global , Captain & Company , and BeWater .

“The Best Event” is also supported by prominent players in the Web3 PR, media and influencer spaces, such as yourPRstrategist (YPRS), Crypto Banter, Asia Token Fund, Coinstelegram, European Kid, CoinsCapture, MediaX, Arcadia, Cryptopolitan, Coinfea, Key Difference Wire, The Coin Republic, ZEX PR Wire, Trader Brawl Media, and Tiger Mode Media as well as community partners like Unity Labs, Cryptocurrency PH, Crypto World Community, Unikorn, Founders Hub Network, Association Blockchain Asia, AdLunam, Nadmah, All Confs Bot, Clubout and more, which further amplify its reach. With its extensive network and high-profile partnerships, the event stands out as a key highlight of Devcon, attracting industry insiders and enthusiasts alike.

Due to the high demand and limited capacity, guests are advised to arrive early, with doors opening at 8:00PM, to ensure entry as this event is first-come, first-served.

For more information and to register, visit: https://lu.ma/TheBestEvent-DevCon24

For the latest updates, join the Telegram group: https://t.me/+5KzXYg2cridmOGRl

For sponsorships, VIP inquiries or table reservations, contact via email or on Telegram .

About TB Ventures (TBV)

TBV is a venture capital fund investing in early-stage Web3 companies across Southeast Asia and North America. Supported by TBE (TB Events) and TBA (TB Advisory), TBV offers a comprehensive ecosystem and network of services that are underpinned by a 100k+ social following and 10k+ active TG community.

X: https://x.com/tbvxyz

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbv-xyz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tobiandbrent



About TB Events (TBE)

TB Events is a premier event series in the Web3 community, bringing together key industry figures for networking and collaboration. With a focus on fostering connections and sharing insights, these events serve as a hub for innovation and growth in the blockchain space.

About BitcoinOS

BitcoinOS is the ultimate upgrade to Bitcoin. Its breakthroughs in the use of ZK proofs allow it to embed any computation directly into Bitcoin transactions. This allows for a shared infrastructure layer of the first true Bitcoin L2s that feature total L1 security, trustless bridging, scalability, natively private transactions, and fully programmable tokens on Bitcoin.

BOS’s modular infrastructure acts as an operating system that creates seamless interoperability among all L2s within the system. As such, BOS fully maintains Bitcoin’s network effects, and establishes a permissionless, peaceful paradigm for the original chain to evolve in layers without ever needing to fork its code.



Media Contact

pr@yourprstrategist.com

gm@tbv.xyz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39d386f8-822a-48fe-939c-b819c41a659b

