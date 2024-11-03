RBLX INVESTOR NEWS: Roblox Corporation Investors that Suffered Losses are Encouraged to Contact Rosen Law About Ongoing Investigation into the Company – RBLX

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a leading investor rights law firm, continues to investigate Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why did Roblox’s Stock Drop?

On October 8, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report entitled “Roblox: Inflated Key Metrics For Wall Street And a Pedophile Hellscape for Kids.” In this report, Hindenburg stated that its “research indicates that Roblox is lying to investors, regulators, and advertisers about the number of ‘people’ on its platform, inflating the key metric by 25-42%+.” Further, “[b]eyond inflated key user metrics, our in-game research revealed an X-rated pedophile hellscape, exposing children to grooming, pornography, violent content and extremely abusive speech.”

On this news, Roblox’s stock fell by 2.1% on October 8, 2024.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Roblox you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

