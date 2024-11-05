Get the lowest price of the year

DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EaseUS, a leading provider of data recovery, backup, and partition management solutions, has officially launched its Black Friday 2024 sale , offering discounts of up to 70% on select software products. The sale, which commenced on November 1 and will run through November 30, 2024, presents an opportunity for users to acquire premium software at significantly reduced prices.Structured Phases of the SaleThe promotion is structured in phases throughout November:• November 1 to 7: Up to 70% off with coupon code BF2024HPFRI.• November 8 to 14: Up to 60% off• November 15 to 22: Up to 50% off• November 23 to 30: Up to 40% offEach phase offers a unique discount level, encouraging consumers to act promptly to secure the best deals.Exclusive Bundles and OffersIn addition to individual product discounts, EaseUS is offering a Family Bundle that includes multiple software tools at a discounted rate, providing lifetime free upgrades. Customers can also take advantage of a “Two for the Price of One” deal on select products, allowing them to obtain two licenses for the price of one, also with lifetime free upgrades.Highlighted ProductsAmong the discounted products are:• EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro: A comprehensive tool for recovering lost data from various storage devices.• EaseUS Partition Master Pro: A solution for disk partition management, enabling users to resize, move, and merge partitions with ease.• EaseUS Todo Backup Home: A reliable backup solution for safeguarding important data and system files.• EaseUS Disk Copy: A utility for cloning disks and partitions, ensuring data integrity during transfers.• EaseUS Todo PCTrans Pro: A tool for transferring data and applications between PCs, simplifying system migrations.These products cater to a wide range of user needs, from personal data recovery to professional system management. Frucall ’s EndorsementFrucall, a trusted platform for verified coupons and exclusive deals, has identified these offers as some of the most substantial savings available this season. Consumers are encouraged to visit the official EaseUS Black Friday 2024 page to explore the full range of discounted products and take advantage of these limited-time offers.About EaseUSFounded in 2004, EaseUS specializes in data recovery, backup, and partition management solutions. With a commitment to providing reliable and user-friendly software, EaseUS serves millions of users worldwide, helping them manage and protect their digital lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.