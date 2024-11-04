Wayne Johnson Congress: Trump Rally in Macon Calls For Getting Out The Vote — And Black Votes Really Matter

Wayne Johnson, Republican Candidate for the 2nd District serving Middle and Southwest Georgia

I expect President Trump will bring an urgency for people to get out to vote and will very much focus on the affordability crisis and what he and a Republican Congress will do to fix it.” — Wayne Johnson

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Donald Trump’s final rally in Georgia will take place in Macon on Sunday. Commonsense Congressional candidate Wayne Johnson says that two important aspects of the Trump Macon rally are to strongly encourage people to go vote, and also to specifically recognize that Black Votes really matter.“My campaign has known from the beginning that increasing the turnout of low propensity voters, and respecting that Black Voters throughout Macon, Albany, Columbus and all of Middle and Southwest Georgia are crucial to winning this election. We have communicated respect and appreciation to Black voters in everything our campaign team has done,” said Johnson, who is seeking to retire 32-year incumbent Sanford Bishop on Nov 5th Election Day. “ Likewise we have been working closely with Trump Force 47 in order to increase overall voter turnout”.“My opponent for Congress, Sanford Bishop, has m overwhelmingly supported the policies of President Biden, and those policies have created an affordability crisis that is devastating families in Macon, Columbus, Albany and 30 counties in Middle and Southwest Georgia”, stated Johnson.The Trump rally will be held Sunday evening at the new Atrium Health Amphitheater. Doors open at 2 p.m. Recent polling by the Johnson Congressional Campaign shows that both Johnson and President Trump are dramatically close to winning in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District, covering Middle and Southwest Georgia. “This is exciting for all the people of this district that are looking for, and will benefit from a change — which will be good”, said Johnson.“I expect President Trump will bring an urgency for people to get out to vote and will very much focus on the affordability crisis and what he and a Republican Congress will do to fix it”, said Johnson. “ Affordability of groceries, gas, insurance, housing, healthcare, and auto transportation is the main issue impacting families in the district — I know this first hand after personally talking to thousands of voters during my campaign.“Another major issue is the border crisis that has turned Macon, Albany and Columbus — due to policies supported by Sanford Bishop — into border towns,” said Johnson. “Illegal immigrants are consuming large amounts of basic service capabilities, and that severely is impacting local government’s annual budgets. Is that what we want? I assure you the answer is no. I am asking people to trust with me with their vote for the next two years so I can show citizens the difference between a passive Congressman, which Sanford has been for decades and by contrast me, who will be the most energetic Congressman in 2nd District history and someone that gets done programs that improve your everyday lives.”Johnson has spent hundreds of hours talking to farmers in Middle and Southwest Georgia. He does not just show up for photo opportunities but spends time carefully listening to farmers about the state of agribusiness in the district. Agribusiness is the number one industry in Southwest Georgia.“We have said it for months and will continue to hammer on this point — farmers are in serious peril in Middle and Southwest Georgia,” said Johnson. “The fact is that Sanford Bishop failed to pass the Farm Bill, and as a result it is likely that up to 40% of farmers will be shutting down in 24 months or sooner if the Farm Bill is not passed in early 2025. I will put tremendous energy on getting this done once in office.”“It has been a long, long time since individuals and families in Middle and Southwest Georgia has had Congressional representation that was totally focused on the individuals and families versus being a part of the Washington elite”, said Johnson. “The Federal agencies in Washington are where I will be able to bring positive impact for our district. I know how to do that. I know how to get Washington to work for the people who elect me.”Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Middle and Southwest Georgia.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson. “A change will be good for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia, and with their help, we will make a change happen this November.”

