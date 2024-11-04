University Games Sponsors Pickleball World Championships

University Games' Flickin' Chickens and Smart Ass Games Flickin' Chickens Game Smart Ass Game

Pickleball World Championship sponsor, University Games, hosts demonstrations, giveaways and contests for Flickin’ Chickens and Smart Ass games

Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport with more than 15 million playing in 2024. University Games has a big category of games that fit the demographics of picklers.” — Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development & Marketing at University Games

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Games today announced its official sponsorship of the 2024 Lapiplasty Pickleball World Championships , the sport’s pinnacle tournament of the season, held at the Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas, Texas from November 4th through 10th.As tens of thousands of fans descend on Texas to watch the world’s best pickleball players compete throughout the week, event sponsors, like University Games, host fun activities and informative sessions in exhibit areas around the country club grounds.University Games has prepared a full experiential gameplay experience for two key new games. The company will host demonstrations, giveaways and contests for Flickin’ Chickens, a challenging, rubber chicken throwing competition, and a new portable version of its bestselling Smart Ass game. Both games are available exclusively at Target stores.Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development & Marketing at University Games, said, “Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport with more than 15 million playing in 2024. University Games has a big category of games that fit the demographics of picklers.”The Lapiplasty Pickleball World Championships will feature all three PPA Tour events, singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, providing up to 60,000 spectators and live-streaming audiences with a multitude of exciting matchups.“It’s great to be connected with such an exciting sports trend,” Hendrickson said. “We hope the pickleball fans enjoy taking a few minutes of their day trying another new sport… flickin’ chickens!”University Games holds the Guinness World Record for the most people throwing rubber chickens at one time.For more information on the 2024 Lapiplasty Pickleball World Championships, visit: https://worlds.unitedpickleball.com About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.

