Optimal Breathing Holds its Annual Black Friday Sale

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimal Breathing will hold its annual Black Friday Sale online at www.optimalbreathing.com , starting November 1, 2024. This sale will offer customers a flat 15% OFF on all orders above $250, making it easier than ever to invest in health and wellness.

Breathe Better, Save More This Black Friday

This Black Friday Sale is the perfect opportunity to save on the Turbo Oxygen EWOT Systems and the Optimal Breathing Self-Mastery Kit without stretching your budget. Whether you’re looking to push your limits, speed up post-workout recovery, improve your immunity, or learn to breathe better, now’s the time to take action!

Big Savings on Your Path to Better Health

What: 15% off on orders over $250

15% off on orders over $250 When: November 1, 2024 to November 30, 2024

November 1, 2024 to November 30, 2024 Where: www.optimalbreathing.com

Who: Open to all customers

Open to all customers How: Just use the code OBBF15 at checkout to redeem the discount



Making Wellness More Accessible

“We’re excited to make our products even more accessible with this sale,” said Mike White, Founder of Optimal Breathing. “With 15% off, we hope to make it easier for people to take charge of their health and experience the life-changing benefits of Exercise with Oxygen Therapy (EWOT) and Optimal Breathing.”

For more details, visit www.optimalbreathing.com and start your wellness journey with Optimal Breathing today!

About Optimal Breathing

At Optimal Breathing, we are dedicated to helping people breathe better and live healthier through our proprietary Optimal Breathing Techniques and Exercise with Oxygen Therapy (EWOT). Backed by science and designed for everyone—from athletes to wellness seekers—we go beyond selling products; we equip people with the tools and insights to guide them on their road to better wellness.

Michael Grant White, Founder

Optimal Breathing

+1-704-597-6775

hello@optimalbreathing.com

www.optimalbreathing.com

