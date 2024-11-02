Justice McKenna Serves CNMI Legal Community

Justice Sabrina McKenna presented a continuing legal education class to the CNMI bar entitled, “Territorial Constitutionalism: Is it Malpractice Not to Take Both Free Throws?”

HONOLULU — Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna recently returned from a whirlwind trip to Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) and Guam.

“It is an honor to be able to serve as a volunteer justice pro tem for the CNMI Supreme Court,” said Justice McKenna, who used vacation time for the trip as part of her personal commitment to public service.

In just a few days, Justice McKenna met with the CNMI Judiciary Women Leaders group, conferred with CNMI justices on a motion in a case, and presented a continuing legal education class to the CNMI bar entitled, “Territorial Constitutionalism: Is it Malpractice Not to Take Both Free Throws?” She also participated in an oral argument in Tang v. Guo and was able to visit the Guam Supreme Court and meet with justices there.

“It was fascinating to be able to learn some Marianas’ history and to have Chamorro and Carolinian expert historians guide me to historical sites on Saipan,” said Justice McKenna. “Also, the CNMI Supreme Court was created in 1989 and appeals on federal law issues from that court began going directly to the United States Supreme Court, similar to the 50 states, only from 2004.

“Comparative studies provide me with valuable perspectives for my work here; likewise, I hope I was able to provide some perspectives from Hawaiʻi that might be of benefit to the development of CNMI law and the people of the CNMI,” she said.

Justice Sabrina McKenna with the CNMI Judiciary Women Leaders group.