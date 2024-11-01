First National Bank Alaska declares regular and special dividends for fourth quarter, both payable in December

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors meeting held Oct. 31, 2024, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a cash dividend of $3.20 per share for shareholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2024, payable on Dec. 15, 2024 with distribution on Dec. 16.

At the same meeting, the Board declared a special cash dividend of $3.20 per share for shareholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2024, payable and for distribution on Dec. 19, 2024.

CONTACT: Cheri Gillian

Secretary to the Board of Directors

907-777-3409

Legal Disclaimer:

