Submit Release
News Search

There were 221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,541 in the last 365 days.

First National Bank Alaska declares regular and special dividends for fourth quarter, both payable in December

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Board of Directors meeting held Oct. 31, 2024, First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) declared a cash dividend of $3.20 per share for shareholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2024, payable on Dec. 15, 2024 with distribution on Dec. 16.

At the same meeting, the Board declared a special cash dividend of $3.20 per share for shareholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2024, payable and for distribution on Dec. 19, 2024.

CONTACT: Cheri Gillian
Secretary to the Board of Directors
907-777-3409


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First National Bank Alaska declares regular and special dividends for fourth quarter, both payable in December

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more