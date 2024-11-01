Revolutionizing Mental Health: Dr. Anna Yusim Integrates Spirituality, Psychedelics, and Conscious Leadership at Global Summits

Dr. Anna Yusim Advocates for a Holistic Paradigm Shift in Mental Health and Leadership at United Nations UNGA, NYC Climate Week , Bhutan Innovations Summit, and Leadership events in New York Integrating Science with Spirituality, Psychedelics, Indigenous Wisdom, and Conscious Leadership for a New Paradigm of Healing.

New York, NY, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a series of highly impactful talks and panels over the past few weeks, Dr. Anna Yusim, a globally recognized psychiatrist, Clinical Assistant Professor at Yale University, and Chief Medical Officer of Conscious Health, led various discussions aimed at transforming the future of mental health care. She did this across multiple prestigious platforms, including three panels at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Science Summit, a keynote at the Conscious Leaders Summit as part of NYC Climate Week, participation at a panel on Mindful Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Bhutan Innovation Forum, a keynote at the Healthspan Summit, and a presentation on the revolutionary SuperMind technology at a private event in NYC — all with the goal of ushering in a new paradigm for mental health and wellness.

Dr. Yusim championed and led with a holistic, inclusive approach to mental health and leadership, offering a global perspective as an on-going dialogue at these prestigious mover and shaker events in the world.

Her mission is to expand the traditional brain/mind model of psychiatry to encompass the vital dimensions of body and spirit / soul, creating a new "brain-mind-body-spirit" paradigm for mental wellness and human flourishing.

Dr. Yusim’s Work is a Commitment to Developing a New Framework for Mental Health.

The dominant Western medical paradigm for psychiatric care has traditionally focused on psychopharmacology for the brain and psychotherapy for the mind. However, as Dr. Yusim pointed out during her Spirituality and Mental Health panel at United Nations, these approaches often miss critical elements of physical and spiritual health and wellbeing. Her vision for mental health care includes integrating elements often overlooked in traditional psychiatric practice such as nutrition, exercise, connection to nature, and spiritual practices in an evidence-based, scientifically rigorous way.

“By incorporating spirituality into mainstream mental health care, we open new doors for healing conditions like anxiety, depression, and addiction,”

Dr. Yusim emphasized. “Spirituality offers patients a way to connect with something greater than themselves—something essential that modern medicine often neglects.”

Indigenous Wisdom and the Future of Psychedelics is another focal point of Dr. Yusim’s work which is integrating indigenous perspectives into the mental health landscape, especially as psychedelics like psilocybin become increasingly accepted as legitimate, evidence-based treatments for many difficult to treat mental health conditions. During the Indigenous Mental Health panel as part of the UNGA79, Dr. Yusim gathered members from indigenous communities and experts, like Dr. Steven Hassan, to explore the ethical responsibilities of using plant medicines and other treatments of indigenous origin.

Dr. Yusim said “It is about time that Science Meets Spirituality”. Dr. Yusim’s Conscious Health Center, a holistic mental health clinic in Larchmont, California, for which she serves as the Chief Medical Officer, is already blending ancient wisdom in the form of a psycho-spiritual existential model called The Discovery Model, the efficacy of which is being studied at Yale, with cutting-edge scientific treatments, including an EEG-guided transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) protocol called Electro-Magnetic Brain Pulse (EMBP) therapy, ketamine therapy, neurofeedback, and vibroacoustic therapy. This fusion of science and spirituality was a key theme in all of Dr. Yusim’s panels and talks, highlighting how holistic approaches can exponentially accelerate healing. Both of the above-mentioned panels — Indigenous Mental Health and Spirituality and Mental Health — were co-sponsored by Conscious Health and the Yale Program for Psychedelic Science.

Soul-Centered Leadership is at the forefront of Dr. Yusim’swork. At the Conscious Leaders Summit held in New York, Dr. Yusim presented a new paradigm for leadership, urging executives to lead with soul-centered consciousness rather than fear-driven, profit-motivated models. In her keynote speech, she emphasized the "GO SSSAAVVE" framework for conscious leadership, emphasizing traits like empathy, accountability, service, and anti-fear (embracing love and joy). Recently in Bhutan, Dr. Yusim was on a panel on Mindful Innovation and Entrepreneurship, speaking alongside other distinguished participants including 4 Nobel Laureates as part of the Bhutan Innovation Forum. Here she discussed the significant role that Bhutan’s new Mindfulness City could play in Bhutan’s continued development as a global leader in gross national happiness, conscious leadership, mindful innovation and ethical entrepreneurship.

“The future of leadership lies in authentic power, where wellbeing—not profit—is the primary measure of success,” said Dr. Yusim. “Conscious leaders have the potential to change not only their organizations but also society and the planet.”

Dr. Yusim was also a keynote speaker at the HealthSpan Summit where she did a presentation entitled “Spirituality & Mental Health as Often Overlooked Factors for Increasing Lifespan and Healthspan.”

Oct 28th 2024 in New York, Dr. Yusim as the Chief Medical Lead for SuperMind spoke about the SuperMind technology which has the potential to revolutionize mental health healing modalities in the West and worldwide.

Join the Movement

Dr. Anna Yusim’s talks and research mark the beginning of a global shift in both mental health care and leadership. Her vision is clear: the future demands a more inclusive, integrative, and compassionate approach—one that combines the best of science and spirituality, while fostering authentic human connection .

For more information on Dr. Anna Yusim and her ongoing work, visit www.annayusim.com or follow her on social media.

About Dr. Anna Yusim:

Dr. Anna Yusim is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale University, Chief Medical Officer of Conscious Health, and the Medical Lead of SuperMind. She is an internationally-recognized, board-certified psychiatrist, executive coach, and best-selling author of Fulfilled: How the Science of Spirituality Can Help You Live a Happier, More Meaningful Life. Dr. Yusim is dedicated to integrating spirituality into mainstream medicine, and to bringing a holistic, soul-centered approach to mental health, leadership, and human flourishing. Her work focuses on blending cutting-edge science with ancient spiritual practices to promote comprehensive healing and wellbeing.

