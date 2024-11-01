TAIWAN, November 1 - President Lai meets delegation from Estonian parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee

On the afternoon of November 1, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia). In remarks, President Lai thanked Estonia for staunchly supporting Taiwan’s international participation and said that Taiwan has the responsibility, the ability, and the willingness to contribute even more to the international community in every domain. The president expressed his hope that we can work together to continue deepening the partnership between Taiwan and Estonia, and that by strengthening cooperation with European Union member states across many areas, we can jointly respond to the challenges posed by expanding authoritarianism, thereby safeguarding global peace, stability, and prosperity.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I extend a warm welcome to our good friends from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu. This is Chairman Marko Mihkelson’s second visit to Taiwan. He visited last August with a delegation of parliamentary foreign affairs committee chairs from the Baltic states. Members of the Riigikogu Ester Karuse and Luisa Rõivas are also visiting again, having been part of a delegation led by Estonia-Taiwan Support Group Chairman Kristo Enn Vaga in March.

Your presence here demonstrates that Taiwan-Estonia relations are growing closer. I believe that with your support and assistance, our alliance, based on the shared values of freedom and democracy, and our economic and trade partnership are sure to grow even stronger. For this, I express my sincere gratitude.

The international landscape and geopolitical environment are changing rapidly. Expanding authoritarianism is challenging the universal values of freedom and democracy as well as the rules-based international order. At this critical juncture, it is even more imperative that like-minded nations unite and work together to safeguard global peace, stability, and prosperity.

In addition to strengthening cooperation with other nations to defend the values of freedom and democracy, Taiwan has actively sought inclusion in such international organizations and mechanisms as the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. More than just a matter of the fundamental human rights of the 23 million people of Taiwan, it demonstrates that Taiwan has the responsibility, the ability, and the willingness to contribute even more to the international community in every domain.

I want to take this opportunity to thank Estonia for staunchly supporting Taiwan’s international participation. In particular, Health Minister Riina Sikkut once again spoke out for Taiwan’s meaningful engagement at this year’s World Health Assembly. We sincerely appreciate Estonia for holding Taiwan in such high regard and for taking this stand. I would also like to congratulate former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on her appointment as High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. This attests to the crucial role that Estonia plays in uniting the strengths of the EU and like-minded nations around the world.

Looking ahead, we hope that, with your assistance, we will continue to deepen the partnership between Taiwan and Estonia. And by strengthening cooperation with EU member states in such areas as the economy, trade, and security, we can jointly respond to the challenges posed by expanding authoritarianism. In closing, I wish you a smooth and productive visit.

Chairman Mihkelson then delivered remarks, saying that he is honored to lead the first-ever delegation from the Estonian parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee to Taiwan. Mentioning that yesterday they had witnessed Typhoon Kong-rey, he said that not even typhoons can break the very good relations between Estonia and Taiwan.

Chairman Mihkelson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet with President Lai today and discuss very important topics, such as how to improve relations between our nations. Noting that we are living in a very turbulent world, he said that Taiwan and Estonia are like-minded nations whose relations have changed dramatically in a very positive direction from several years ago to today. The chairman observed that we have had numerous reciprocal visits and expressed his hope that one day we can mutually establish representative offices between Taiwan and Estonia.

Chairman Mihkelson emphasized that Taiwan and Estonia are strong democracies, and that we see today both in East Asia and also in Europe that democracies are under attack. In Estonia and Europe, he said, they are worried about Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He said that the aim of both Russia and its supporters is not only Ukraine, but also to change the world order. And the recent news that North Korean troops are to participate in the aggression against Ukraine, he added, makes this conflict global.

Chairman Mihkelson stated that the reason they are here, besides strengthening our bilateral relations, is to find ways democracies can together support Ukraine, because the outcome of this war is similarly important for their own security as well as for Taiwan’s security. He said that Estonia lost its freedom for 50 years and that ever since it regained independence in 1991, there has been a very strong political consensus, but also support within society, that Estonia should never be alone again when it comes to its security and international relations. This is why, he explained, they are seeking very good partnerships with like-minded countries like Taiwan.

In closing, Chairman Mihkelson emphasized that we should do whatever it takes in our cooperation as democracies to never be challenged by autocracies. He then once again expressed his thanks for hosting them here today.

The delegation also included Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Henn Põlluaas and Deputy Chair of the Anti-Corruption Select Committee Eerik-Niiles Kross.