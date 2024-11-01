The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 28 October, 2024

Norway Reduces Funding for Arctic Cultural Cooperation in 2025 Budget

High North News reported on October 30 that in its 2025 national budget, the Norwegian government has proposed a NOK 4 million reduction in funds for cultural cooperation in the High North. This adjustment decreases the budget for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cultural and informational initiatives from NOK 42.6 million in 2024 to NOK 38.6 million for 2025. The Ministry’s funds, previously distributed in collaboration with Norwegian Arts Abroad (NAA) and foreign stations, aim to support international cultural engagement in markets such as France, the Nordics, Great Britain, the USA, Germany, Italy, and Japan. (High North News)

Take 1: The reduction of funding for Arctic cultural cooperation marks a broader shift in Norway’s High North strategy, focusing less on cultural initiatives and dedicating more resources to economic, security and defense measures. As a result of the budget cut, several key cultural institutions in Northern Norway are affected, including the Riddu Riđđu Festival, the Tromsø International Film Festival, Pikene på Broen, the International Sámi Film Institute, the Arctic Arts Festival, and the Northern Lights Festival. These organizations have argued that the funding has been essential for fostering international cultural collaboration and promoting Norwegian Arctic culture, especially among Sámi communities. Reducing the funds would thus reduce the resources available for cross-border cultural projects and limit the visibility and development of Northern Norwegian and Sámi cultural sectors, undermining the cultural connections shared among Indigenous groups in the Arctic. This decision reflects a growing trend in Norway’s approach to the High North, prioritizing economic and security interests over Indigenous issues, such as the recent controversy surrounding Norway’s wind farm projects that infringe upon Sámi rights. However, this trend is not unique to Norway: Sweden and Finland recently announced budget cuts affecting Sámi language development, raising concerns about the diminishing support for Indigenous heritage across the region. Cultural cooperation has been a stabilizing force in an increasingly contested Arctic, fostering relations between Arctic nations and communities. Overall, these budget cuts risk undermining multilateral cultural projects that are essential for maintaining a cohesive Arctic identity. (Arctic Today, Grist, High North News, Radio Canada News, The Guardian)

Study Finds That Melting Arctic Sea Ice Could Lead to Major Cooling in Northern Europe

SciTechDaily shared on October 30 that a new study by The Arctic University of Norway has revealed that melting Arctic sea ice could disrupt ocean circulation, potentially causing significant cooling in northern Europe. The study examined climate conditions during the Last Interglacial period, over 100,000 years ago, when warmer global temperatures led to increased Arctic meltwater inflow into the Nordic Seas, altering salinity and disrupting currents, which caused regional cooling. Using sediment cores, researchers analyzed geochemical markers to reconstruct past sea temperatures, salinity and freshwater sources, showing potential impacts of current Arctic warming on future ocean circulation and climate stability. (SciTechDaily)

Take 2: This study follows an open letter submitted to the Nordic Council of Ministers last week, wherein climate scientists warn about the effects of altered ocean circulation in the Atlantic. The study highlights a potential domino effect where melting Arctic ice increases the influx of freshwater into the Nordic Seas, disrupting salinity and density. Ice melt is freshwater, so it is less dense than the saltier water below, meaning it remains at the surface rather than sinking – unlike regular cold water in the ocean. This, in turn, disrupts ocean currents and can trigger significant cooling in northern Europe, effectively resembling a potential weakening of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), an essential component of the global ocean conveyor belt that regulates climate by redistributing heat. A weakened AMOC has serious implications for the global climate: northern Europe could experience significantly colder winters, while more tropical areas may face intensified heat and extreme weather events. More broadly, a slowed AMOC would reduce the ocean’s capacity to absorb atmospheric CO2, accelerating global warming and further destabilizing climate systems. Furthermore, changes in Arctic conditions could create feedback loops, wherein a slower AMOC could lead to more rapid Arctic warming and ice loss. As Arctic sea ice diminishes, darker ocean surfaces are exposed, absorbing more sunlight and accelerating warming and ice melt. These findings thus underscore the Arctic’s central role in regulating global climate systems and serve as a stark reminder that preserving the Arctic should be at the top of the global agenda. (EurekAlert!, Icelandic Meteorological Office, IFLScience, IFLScience, Nature, Science Daily, SciTechDaily)

Russia Starts Construction on New Polar Research Vessel

On October 29, The Barents Observer reported that Russia has started constructing a new polar research vessel, the Ivan Frolov, at Admiralty shipyards in St. Petersburg. The vessel will measure 165 meters in length, displace approximately 25,000 tons and accommodate up to 240 people. It will feature 20 scientific laboratories and a helicopter platform, with capabilities for ocean floor, atmospheric and space research. The ship, expected to join the fleet in 2028, will support over 20 annual Arctic and Antarctic expeditions focused on climate monitoring, Northern Sea Route navigation, and defining the Russian continental shelf. (The Barents Observer)

Take 3: The construction of Russia’s new polar research vessel, Ivan Frolov, named after the former Director of Russia’s Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, marks a strategic step in Russia’s bid to strengthen its Arctic presence. The vessel is positioned to be the largest research vessel of its kind globally, surpassing other notable vessels like Norway’s Kronprins Haakon and the UK’s RRS Sir David Attenborough. The Ivan Frolov will enable Russia to advance its scientific research on climate change in the High North and will also be a key asset in Russia’s efforts to solidify its territorial claims over the Arctic continental shelf, a region believed to contain vast untapped oil, gas, and mineral resources. Moreover, the vessel’s icebreaking capacities and ability to monitor and navigate in polar condition provides strategic advantages, with potential applications in military positioning. With tensions increasing in the region, Western Arctic nations are likely to interpret Russia’s strengthened research fleet as a sign of rising competition and militarization in the region, potentially spurring a research-driven ‘race’ for influence in the Arctic, as other (non-) Arctic nations like Japan are also increasing their polar footprint through research expeditions. Russia initially announced its plans for the Ivan Frolov back in 2023 and its maiden voyage is scheduled for 2028. However, Russia will face extensive logistical and technological challenges in the current sanctions-laden environment in which it operates. This is likely to obstruct its ability to fully realize the vessel’s intended grandeur and technological sophistication. (Polar Journal, TASS, TASS, The Arctic Century, The Barents Observer)

U.S. Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Russian Arctic LNG2

As reported by gCaptain on October 30, the U.S. has imposed new sanctions on Russian LNG transport and construction services related to the Arctic LNG2 project. The State Department designated four Dubai-based vessel operators—LNG Alpha Pte Ltd, LNG Beta, LNG Delta, and LNG Gamma—owning LNG carriers North Air, North Mountain, North Way, and North Sky, originally intended for Yamal LNG. Sanctions also targeted New Transshipment FZE, a UAE-based affiliate of Russia’s Novatek. Additionally, Abu Dhabi-based construction firm Smart Solutions Ltd. was sanctioned for providing Gravity-Base Structure parts and chartering blocked heavy-lift vessels Audax and Pugnax for Arctic LNG2. (gCaptain)

Take 4: The recent U.S. sanctions on Russia’s Arctic LNG2 project represent a strategic effort to curtail Moscow’s economic leverage in the Arctic, with LNG becoming increasingly crucial to Russia’s revenue. These sanctions target transport operators and construction firms, introducing logistical obstacles for Russia and complicating its ability to secure carriers and essential materials for Arctic LNG2, potentially delaying or halting the project. Production at Arctic LNG2 has reportedly already come to a standstill, partly due to these logistical setbacks and pressure on Novatek, the project’s majority owner. These sanctions also disrupt Russia’s “shadow fleet” strategy, where sanctioned vessels covertly transport energy resources to bypass restrictions. This fleet, often supported by third-country enablers like UAE-based companies, is key to maintaining Russia’s energy trade routes. However, as sanctions now extend to these third-party operators, Russia’s reliance on opaque shipping networks grows increasingly precarious. Nevertheless, Russia may still expand this strategy, relying on poorly maintained, substandard vessels in the Arctic, which heightens risks of accidents, oil spills, and pollution in the fragile Arctic ecosystem. China’s continued involvement in Arctic LNG2 complicates these dynamics further. Despite sanctions, Chinese vessels like Ocean 28 recently arrived at the Utrenniy terminal with critical infrastructure components, highlighting China’s role as a key logistical partner. This cooperation sustains Russia’s export capacity and counters Western sanctions, aligning with China’s Polar Silk Road ambitions and intensifying geopolitical competition in the Arctic. (Financial Times, gCaptain, gCaptain, Hellenic Shipping News, The Barents Observer, US State Department)

(Near) Zero-Emissions Cruise Ship Set to Sail Through the Arctic by 2026

Robb Report shared on October 31 that French polar expedition company Selar is building a 230-foot near-zero-emissions cruise ship, set to operate in the Arctic by 2026. Currently under construction in Mauritius, the ship will use five solar panel-covered sails and accommodate 36 passengers in 19 cabins, offering flexible, wildlife-based expeditions. Powered 90 percent by sun and wind, it will have backup engines running on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). Interiors will use sustainable materials, and a science lab will host researchers onboard. Selar co-founder Sophie Galvagnon plans to grow the fleet with additional zero-emission ships for Arctic operations. (Robb Report)

Take 5: The launch of a (near) zero-emissions cruise ship focused on Arctic exploration points to the increasing intersection of science and tourism in the region. As the Arctic opens to more maritime activity, the arrival of more eco-friendly vessels represents a promising but complex development, underscoring a growing trend of balancing expanded tourism with environmental preservation. Selar’s focus on zero emissions aligns with increasing pressure on the tourism industry to reduce its carbon footprint. The Arctic Council has emphasized the urgent need to mitigate environmental disturbances in the Arctic, where increased tourism can disrupt local wildlife, contribute to pollution, and impact Indigenous communities. Traditional cruise ships typically run on heavy fuel oil, releasing emissions and pollutants into the sensitive Arctic ecosystem, contributing to local air and water quality degradation. Selar’s majority solar and wind-powered vessel could set a new precedent, reducing the environmental impacts of polar tourism. Yet, the expansion of even sustainable tourism raises questions. Increased tourist traffic, even with reduced emissions, could lead to higher risks of accidents and search-and-rescue demands, straining regional capacities. Additionally, the flexibility of Selar’s “spontaneous adventures” approach, designed to follow wildlife patterns, could inadvertently disturb habitats and disrupt Indigenous hunting areas, which are central to local cultures and economies. As the Arctic grows more accessible, experts warn of the limited infrastructure to handle potential emergencies or spills and the threats to the delicate environmental balance in the region, increasing the risk of unforeseen consequences from increased human presence (Arctic Council, Arctic Portal, Arctis, Phys.org, ResearchGate, Robb Report, Springer Nature)