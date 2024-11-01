Shelters, park restrooms, fountains closing for season

Beginning around Friday, November 1, we’ll be shutting off outdoor drinking fountains, water features, and most park restrooms for the colder months to protect pipes from freezing and make space for some seasonal maintenance. One exception is the restroom at the Lawrence Rotary Arboretum, which will stay open through winter thanks to its heated pipes.

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible Parks and Recreation staff for their hard work in keeping our parks, sports fields, and outdoor spaces in fantastic shape this past year. Their dedication truly makes our parks a welcoming place for everyone.

Come Spring 2025, our shelters and restrooms will be ready to welcome everyone back. You can start making reservations for these spaces online or at any Parks and Recreation facility for dates between April 15 and October 30, 2025. Our indoor rental facilities are available year-round to accommodate receptions, showers, and parties.

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact us at the Lawrence Parks, Recreation, Arts & Culture Administrative Office at parksrec@lawrenceks.org or by calling (785) 832-3450 or by going to our web page.

