Weekly Traffic Update: November 1, 2024

Wakarusa Dr. project to be completed more than a month ahead of schedule

The City is thrilled to announce that our Wakarusa Dr. reconstruction project is set to be completed the week of November 11, six weeks ahead of our anticipated schedule. Our contractors, Kings Construction, worked diligently to bring these new improvements to our community.

We appreciate everyone for their patience and understanding during this project!

Stratford Rd. to close from West Campus Rd. to West Hills Pkwy.

Beginning Monday, November 4, contractors will close Stratford Rd. from West Campus Rd. to West Hills Pkwy. Rd. to complete a sewer repair in the area.

The City anticipates this closure to end Wednesday, November 6, pending weather or other delays.

Significant 6th St. traffic pattern change to begin Monday November 4

On Monday, November 4, pending good weather conditions, City contractors will perform significant changes to the traffic control on 6th St. from Tennessee St. to Mass. St. to perform asphalt paving work in the 6th St. area. Multiple traffic pattern changes will occur over the course of this work. The work will begin at 5 AM in an effort to minimize the disruption to traffic as much as possible and to complete the most challenging spots before the morning rush hour traffic. Drivers in this area on Monday should anticipate traffic delays.

City contractors will temporarily close several locations as this work progresses, including:

Vermont St. from 6th St. to just south of the parking lot entrances and setup a right turn only north of 6th for Vermont St southbound lanes

Mass. St. from 6th St. to just south of the crosswalk

6th St. outside eastbound and westbound lanes from Tennessee St. to Mass St.

These closures will not occur simultaneously, and will be phased in a way to minimize disruptions. One lane of traffic will remain open on each bridge to allow drivers to travel north and south, but delays will occur.

Drivers are encouraged to utilize Tennessee St. to access downtown and avoid the area of 6th St. where the paving will occur. If you are driving through the area on Monday, please expect delays.

As always, we appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents and businesses as we move ever closer to the completion of our substantial 6th St. improvements project!

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org