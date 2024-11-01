Submit Release
Physics Today

Postdoctoral associate Stewart Isaacs SM '19 PhD '24 speaks with Physics Today reporter Toni Feder about his academic career and research “addressing climate change and social inequities through the development of clean energy systems.” “Teaching is a way to support people in getting their needs met,” says Isaacs on his decision to pursue a PhD. “It made me realize the power of academia. Because of that, and because of my questions about the solar-powered incubators, I felt that getting a PhD would be right for me.” 

