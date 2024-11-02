Atlas Funded Announces Grand Launch: Redefining Prop Trading with Premium Tools and Capital Opportunities

Atlas Funded launches to shake up prop trading with huge capital, top tools, and up to 95% profit splits. Join now—opportunities like this don’t wait!

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Funded, a trailblazer in the proprietary trading industry, is thrilled to announce its official launch on 3rd November, 2024. Reaffirming its commitment to providing traders with state-of-the-art resources and significant funding opportunities. Building on its unique evaluation models, including both one-phase and two-phase challenges, Atlas Funded is set to revolutionize how traders access capital and thrive in dynamic market conditions.A Cutting-Edge Trading EcosystemWith a clear focus on fostering trader growth, Atlas Funded introduces a comprehensive suite of resources. Leveraging top-tier trading platforms like MetaTrader 5 and TradeLocker, traders gain seamless access to advanced analytics and real-time market data. This integration empowers both novice and seasoned traders to execute well-informed strategies across forex, indices, and commodities.Highlights of Atlas Funded Offerings:◉ Capital Access Up to $400,000: Atlas Funded allows traders to confidently scale their operations, using substantial capital to enhance their trading potential.◉ High Profit Splits: Up to 95% profit-sharing ensures that traders retain most of their earnings while benefitting from the firm’s backing.◉ Evaluation Models – One-Phase and Two-Phase Funded Account Challenges: Whether traders prefer a streamlined one-phase evaluation or the more comprehensive two-phase approach, Atlas Funded accommodates varying trading preferences for maximum flexibility.◉ Weekly and Bi-Weekly Payouts: Flexible payout structures offer traders quicker access to their profits, enhancing financial flexibility.◉ Venture Capital Backing: Unlike traditional prop firm , Atlas Funded venture-backed model enables innovative funding options and underscores its long-term dedication to trader success.Building a Thriving Trader CommunityAtlas Funded launch also coincides with the rapid growth of its global community, already attracting thousands of traders to its Discord group and extensive educational resources. This emphasis on community and education positions Atlas Funded as a partner in trader success, providing not only capital but also support and development tools.An Invitation to Ambitious TradersWith its official launch, Atlas Funded invites traders to join this new era of prop trading —marked by transparency, efficiency, and opportunity. For those looking to accelerate their trading career with a trusted partner that offers unparalleled resources, Atlas Funded is set to become the prop firm of choice.For more information and to explore opportunities with Atlas Funded, visit https://www.atlasfunded.com

