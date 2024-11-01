H.J. Res. 120, a joint resolution providing for Congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Financial Stability Oversight Council related to “Guidance on Nonbank Financial Company…
H.J. Res. 120 would disapprove a final rule published by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) in November 2023.By invoking a legislative process established in the Congressional Review Act, the resolution would repeal the rule and prohibit the agency from issuing the same or any similar rule in the future.
The rule modified the FSOC’s process for determining which nonbank financial companies are systemically important financial institutions and thus subject to enhanced oversight by the Federal Reserve. It removed certain prerequisites for the designation of systemic importance required under previous guidance issued in 2019.
