Landmarks to be Lit Teal for Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 14 New York State landmarks will be lit teal on Friday, Nov. 1 to mark the beginning of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

“Alzheimer’s is a debilitating and brutal disease, and, like many of you, it is one that I have a personal connection with,” Governor Hochul said. “I take Alzheimer’s Awareness Month as the time to reflect on the struggles my fellow New Yorkers have faced when it comes to watching a family member or a loved one battle an incredibly heartbreaking diagnosis. I am remembering my grandfather this month as well as all of the New Yorkers and their families who are currently battling an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.”

The landmarks that will be lit include:

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Niagara Falls

One World Trade Center

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

The Office of the Aging reported — according to New York State data shared by the Coalition of New York State Alzheimer’s Association Chapters — that more than 426,000 New Yorkers aged 65 or older have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The 2024 New York Alzheimer’s statistics, which includes caregiving, workforce and healthcare data, can be found here.

New York State is proud to have a network of resources for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and their families. The New York State Department of Health outlines a map of counties across New York State which includes a list of Caregiver Support Programs and Centers for Excellence in Alzheimer’s Disease in each respective county. This list can be found here.