LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences in November.


UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

David Roberts, President, will present at 7:15 AM PT


Stifel's 2024 Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Lotte NY Palace Hotel, New York City

David Roberts, President, will present at 1:50 PM ET


Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wolfe Research HQ, New York City

David Roberts, President, will present at 2:00 PM ET


About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.


Contact:
Greg Manker
Director, Business Development & Investor Relations
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
Phone: (781) 362-1260
Email: gmanker@lemaitre.com

