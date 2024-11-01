NACEPF and Mobile Beacon Urge the FCC Not to Adopt Additional Unnecessarily Restrictive Requirements for Wi-Fi Hotspots Funded Through E-Rate

Johnston, RI, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation, Inc. (NACEPF) and Mobile Beacon advocate for flexible, data-driven policies within the E-Rate Program’s recent expansion to close the Homework Gap. We caution against imposing unnecessary restrictions that could limit participation and connectivity for schools and libraries across the country.

“We believe the FCC should allow program participants the flexibility they need to implement solutions that address the specific connectivity challenges in their communities, and the record reflects this,” said Katherine Primeau, Vice President of NACEPF and Executive Director of Mobile Beacon. “Adding unnecessary restrictions risks deterring applicants from using this essential program, leaving students without the resources they need to succeed.”

NACEPF and Mobile Beacon also underscore the importance of flexible lending periods and urge the FCC not to impose arbitrary usage thresholds. As highlighted in our original filing, one-size-fits-all restrictions on hotspot lending or data use could create unnecessary burdens for program participants and limit students’ access to essential learning tools.

NACEPF and Mobile Beacon remain committed to advocating for educational equity and expanding connectivity to schools and libraries nationwide.

###

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at www.mobilebeacon.org.

About NACEPF: North American Catholic Educational Programming Foundation, Inc. (NACEPF) is a Rhode Island-based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization and the second-largest Educational Broadband Service (EBS) licensee in the United States. NACEPF’s broadband service, religious and educational programming, and advocacy efforts support education at every level. NACEPF’s worldwide philanthropic efforts focus on providing access to the resources essential to human development and well-being. This includes access to healthy food, clean water, safe housing, education, healthcare, and faith-based services. NACEPF’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobile Beacon, provides broadband service to educational, nonprofit, and community anchor institutions throughout the United States. To learn more, visit www.nacepf.net.

Attachment

Lauren Yergeau Mobile Beacon 401-934-0500 lyergeau@mobilebeacon.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.