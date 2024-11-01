Submit Release
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Resignation of Rick Brown as a Director

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian North Resources Inc. (“CNRI” or “the Company,” TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that, due to other commitments, Rick Brown has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Brown stated “It has been a pleasure to work with CNRI over the past 12 years and I wish the Company nothing but success in the future.”

The Company would like to thank Mr. Brown for his contribution and service to the Company.

Further information of the Company can be found at www.cnresources.com.

Also, for further information contact:

Sophy Cesar, Head of Corporate Development
Canadian North Resources
905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)
www.cnresources.com
Email: info@cnresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


