PennantPark Announces $610 Million Final Close for its Fourth Credit Opportunities Fund

MIAMI, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC (“PennantPark”) today announced the final close of PennantPark Credit Opportunities Fund IV (“PCOF IV”), a private closed-end fund with $610 million of investable capital. The fourth vintage in its family, PCOF IV offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of middle market investments spanning first lien loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, and associated equity co-investments.

“The successful fundraise for PCOF IV validates our view that investors will continue to add private credit to their portfolios. Further, investors are seeking experienced managers that have been through multiple market cycles,” said Arthur Penn, Founder and Managing Partner of PennantPark. “We believe that a strong U.S. economy, elevated interest rates, and favorable market conditions for private lenders will all contribute to an excellent vintage of investments. The opportunity is particularly attractive in the core middle market where we earn wider credit spreads, take less leverage risk, and secure better lender protections compared to the upper middle market or broadly syndicated loans.”

PCOF IV is the largest of PennantPark’s private credit opportunities funds to date, with a diverse set of investors spanning insurance companies, asset managers, family offices, and public and private pension plans. Notable investors include Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, Minneapolis Food and Distributing Industry Pension Plan (Minnesota), Wayne County Employees’ Retirement System (Michigan), City of Miramar Police Retirement Fund (Florida), City of Hollywood Police Officers' Retirement System (Florida), Irving Firemen’s Relief & Retirement Fund (Texas), and New England Teamsters Pension Fund (Massachusetts).

Pete Mitchell, Managing Director and Head of Private Capital Fundraising, said, “We are gratified by the support of the new and returning investors that have entrusted us with their hard-earned capital. We’ll work relentlessly to capitalize on the current opportunity in private credit, build long-term trust, and earn the chance to serve them for many years to come.”

In addition to private funds, PennantPark manages an array of product offerings spanning publicly-traded business development companies, separately managed accounts, joint ventures, and middle market collateralized loan obligations. To support these products, PennantPark’s investment team utilizes an extensive sourcing network covering hundreds of middle market private equity sponsors, with industry relationships built over multiple decades at PennantPark and predecessor firms.

About PennantPark

PennantPark is a leading middle market credit platform founded in 2007. Since its inception, the firm has invested over $21 billion and currently manages $8.3 billion of investable capital for some of the world’s most sophisticated investors. As a strategic lending partner, PennantPark provides tailored financing solutions across the capital structure to cash-flowing companies in the core middle market. PennantPark is headquartered in Miami with additional offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Amsterdam.

