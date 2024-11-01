HIP Video Promo Presents: Roger Jaeger premieres new music video "Wander" on Music-News.com

Roger Jaeger drops beautiful new folky title track "Wander" off of his upcoming new album

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roger Jaeger has mastered infusing his sense of home into his craft. Fans might expect the Oklahoma-born, Nashville-cultivated artist to adopt the sounds of the sprawling great plains or honky-tonk streets of Nashville. Yet, world-traveler Jaeger pulls off something that few artists do—he pulls from every one of his threads, establishing a sound that evolves alongside him interconnected with every place that’s shaped him. Moving to the former logging city of Redding, California at the beginning of the pandemic, Jaeger’s day-to-day pace no longer reflected the energy of Nashville’s bustling Broadway, but instead the serenity of Redding’s scenic vistas.

Naturally, being surrounded by the picturesque, rugged NorCal landscape inspired him to embrace a more reflective, down-to-earth style—encouraging him to take on a folk and Americana sound. And fans will be glad he did—his smooth, gently rasped voice and contemplative melodies fit in the genre like a glove. Embracing his new musical identity, Jaeger is busy charming the guests of vineyards, breweries, and private events, and is beyond thrilled to release a new album, Wander a twist of folk exploring self-discovery, spirituality, and connection that is thoughtfully introspective, tenderly uplifting, and bright as the California sunshine.

The title track of the album, in collaboration with Nashville-based songwriter Tripp Weir, Jaeger draws from his experiences as a traveler trying to find the perfect balance between curiosity and familiarity. As an artist who has lived abroad and traveled all across the United States, Jaeger considers himself “prone to wander,” but also “prone to wonder.” Jaeger’s soft vocals complement the song’s Americana vibe, giving voice to the voiceless. “I’m always tired of wandering away from my home,” admits Jaeger, letting listeners in on the fact that he loves chasing the “great unknown,” but will always feel rooted in his home. Tackling the complex emotions that arise when visiting somewhere new, Jaeger advises listeners to trust their gut on their journeys through life. As someone who has been through it before, Jaeger believes that wherever listeners' life takes them, that is where they are truly meant to be.

Directed by Redding photographer and videographer Marcus Mezzano, the visuals in Jaeger’s “Wander” music video are shockingly sharp, yet strikingly mellow—evoking the sense that Jaeger sees the beauty of the world around him no matter where he is. As Jaeger wanders, of course, his acoustic guitar tucked into the backseat along the roads of Northern California, the setting sun floods the golden shimmering landscapes along the way. Stopping along the way to take a gander at his map, Jaeger shows off a vibrant side of himself, taking the time to drink a pint with friends and passionately strum his guitar in the middle of the bar. Singing in front of the headlights of classic cars donated for filming by the community of Redding, the video embodies the spirit of Jaeger’s evolving musical identity—down-to-earth, natural, and homey.

