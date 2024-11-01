Lilium N.V. Receives Notice of Delisting from Nasdaq

MUNICH, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (Nasdaq: LILM) (the “Company” or “Lilium”), a leading electric aircraft manufacturer and pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, announced in a Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company received a written notice from the staff of the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) on October 28, 2024, following the applications of Lilium GmbH and Lilium eAircraft GmbH, the principal operating wholly-owned German subsidiaries of Lilium (the “Subsidiaries”), for insolvency in the local court of Weilheim in Germany and self-administration proceedings pursuant to Section 270(a) of the German Insolvency Code, notifying the Company that, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5101, the trading of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be suspended at the opening of business on November 6, 2024, and a Form 25 Notification of Delisting will be filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to delist the Company’s securities from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”).

The Staff’s determination was based on the associated public interest concerns raised by the Company’s announcement that the Subsidiaries had filed for insolvency in the local court of Weilheim in Germany and applied for self-administration proceedings pursuant to Section 270(a) of the German Insolvency Code. The Company can appeal this determination by no later than November 4, 2024.

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 1,000+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

