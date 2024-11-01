Georgians Can Appeal FEMA’s Decision on Disaster Assistance

ATLANTA – If you receive a letter from FEMA saying you are not eligible for federal assistance after Tropical Storm Debby, with damage Aug. 4 – 20, 2024, or Hurricane Helene, you can appeal the decision within 60 days from the date on that letter. Make sure you read the letter carefully, as it includes the reason FEMA found you ineligible and the types of documents or information you need to provide to show you qualify for assistance or need more help.

An appeal is an explanation of why you disagree with FEMA’s decision. In an appeal, you may ask FEMA to review your file and it is an opportunity to provide new or additional information that may affect the decision. You may appeal any decision by FEMA regarding your application for assistance, such as your eligibility, the amount or type of assistance provided to you, late applications, requests to return money, or a denial of continued Temporary Housing Assistance.

Documents and information to submit

Receipts

Bills

Repair estimates

Property titles or deeds

Any other information that may support your appeal.

Please note, receipts, bills, and estimates must include the business name and contact information to help FEMA confirm the information. All documents must also include your full name, current phone number and address, disaster number, your FEMA application number written on all pages, and the address of the disaster-damaged home.

How to send appeals and supporting documents to FEMA

