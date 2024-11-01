Honoring Fallen Retired Senior Investigator John L. Carey

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Nov. 2 in honor of Senior Investigator John L. Carey — a retired New York State Police member who passed away from illness linked to his assignment at the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“Senior Investigator Carey was a dedicated member of the New York State Police, and his passing is a reflection of the relentless bravery and unimaginable sacrifice that defines both a public servant and a hero,” Governor Hochul said. “The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 have claimed the life of another New Yorker, a New Yorker who will always be remembered for protecting his community and for his fearlessness in service.”

Senior Investigator Carey joined the State Police in 1982 and served for 32 years until his retirement on July 30, 2014. In September 2001, he was sent on a two-week assignment to Ground Zero to identify victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, where he was then exposed to the toxic chemicals and fumes at the scene.

Senior Investigator Carey is survived by his wife, Christine; their four children, Andrew, Ashley, Adam and Jennifer; and his granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth.