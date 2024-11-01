Houston Managed Service Provider AVATAR Managed Services Celebrates Excellence in IT Management

Houston Managed IT Services Houston Managed service provider Houston managed cybersecurity services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVATAR Managed Services announced on November 1st, 2024, that it has been awarded the "Peer Member of the Year award" at the Golden Datto Awards, hosted by Kaseya, the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to mid-size businesses (SMBs). The Golden Datto Awards are presented to the best-of-the-best among Kaseya’s partner community. These partners demonstrate what it means to be a solid business, a good partner and an outstanding community member.With over 40,000 customers and partners, this honor demonstrates the unwavering dedication and exceptional performance that truly sets AVATAR apart in the industry.About AVATAR Managed ServicesAVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup, and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a rapid response Houston IT Helpdesk, a holistic view of Houston IT services, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR’s staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are updated. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.AVATAR is ranked as a top Houston Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023 and 2024.Contact Details for Houston managed IT services and Houston cybersecurity:Online: https://avatarmanagedservices.com/ Email: info@avatarmanagedservices.comTelephone: 281-999-1300Address: 7102 N. Sam Houston Pkwy. W, Suite 210 Houston, TX 77064

