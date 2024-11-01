Submit Release
News Search

There were 300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,142 in the last 365 days.

October 2024 General Fund Receipts

Personal Income Tax
Personal income tax receipts totaled $440.0 million during October 2024.  This is a $92 million or 26.4 percent increase from the receipts of October 2023. Withholding tax receipts increased $5.8 million or 2.3 percent compared to last year.  Estimated payments decreased $47 million compared to last year.  Final return payments increased $133.3 million.  Fiscal year-to-date, personal income tax receipts totaled $1,591.0 million, an increase of 11.6 percent.  The estimate for personal income tax for fiscal year 2025 is for an increase of 9.2 percent.
 

Access October 2024 General Funds Receipts Memo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

October 2024 General Fund Receipts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more