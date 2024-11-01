October 2024 General Fund Receipts

Personal Income Tax

Personal income tax receipts totaled $440.0 million during October 2024. This is a $92 million or 26.4 percent increase from the receipts of October 2023. Withholding tax receipts increased $5.8 million or 2.3 percent compared to last year. Estimated payments decreased $47 million compared to last year. Final return payments increased $133.3 million. Fiscal year-to-date, personal income tax receipts totaled $1,591.0 million, an increase of 11.6 percent. The estimate for personal income tax for fiscal year 2025 is for an increase of 9.2 percent.

Access October 2024 General Funds Receipts Memo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.