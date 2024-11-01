$10 Million Tennessee Volunteer Fire Department Grant Program Kicks off November 1

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that applications will be accepted starting Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, for $10 million in grants through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.

Created in 2019, the program earmarks monies for the purchase of firefighting equipment (other than fire trucks or vehicles) used to extinguish fires and protect the lives of firefighters, or the grants may be used to help fire departments pay or reimburse the cost share for federal grants that have already been awarded.

Since the program’s launch in 2020, grants totaling $16.5 million have been provided to Tennessee fire departments to help purchase lifesaving equipment.

“Tennessee is blessed to be served by brave fire fighters. Many of them are volunteers, and it is our privilege to ensure the grant funds go toward vital equipment and training for volunteer firefighters across the state,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “The Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program is helping fulfill Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural counties by helping firefighters protect lives and property. I encourage all volunteer fire chiefs whose departments may need funding to purchase equipment to apply for a grant through this program today.”

“As a former volunteer firefighter myself, I know the courage it takes to put your life on the line in an attempt to help save the lives of your neighbors,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “This program gives Tennessee departments of all sizes and resources an important tool to help acquire firefighting equipment that is vital to their mission. Our team is always happy to help fire chiefs and county leaders who may have questions about applying for this program or need assistance in completing a grant application.”

Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Eligible fire departments must hold a valid recognition from the SFMO and have a staff comprised of less than 50% full-time career firefighters.

Applications received during the submission period (Nov. 1- Nov. 27, 2024) will be scored internally and submitted anonymously to a seven-member committee who will oversee the award selection. The committee is composed of three representatives from the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, three representatives from the Tennessee Firemen’s Association, and TDCI’s Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention. Per statute, the funds will be awarded equally among Tennessee’s Grand Divisions.

Departments may make application for a grant via the SFMO’s grant application website. Departments who submitted applications during previous grant cycles can use their previously created credentials to log in. Applicants with any questions should contact Director of Education and Outreach Michelle Price by email at sfmo.grants@tn.gov.

An application webinar for VFDs will be held Monday, November 4, 2024.

