CBP Officers seize 403 pounds of cocaine concealed inside rolling door cylinders in the San Juan seaport

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico– U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 403 pounds, (183 Kilograms) of cocaine concealed inside rolling door cylinders within a container that arrived from the Dominican Republic to the port of San Juan. The estimated value of the contraband is $3.6 million.

"These seizures underscore the critical role our CBP plays in protecting our borders. Each interception, hidden within cargo from foreign sources, represents not only a victory against the flow of deadly substances but also our agency’s commitment to combatting the devastating impact of drug trafficking on our communities. Our officers put themselves on the line daily to dismantle these threats and ensure a safer future for all.” stated Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for the San Juan Field Office. “We remain watchful in our efforts to disrupt criminal networks attempting to exploit our ports and continue to partner closely with international, local and Federal agencies to uphold the safety and security of our region.”

On Oct. 3, CBP officers assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team (A-TCET) were inspecting containers from the M/V Wind arriving at the port of San Juan. The officers used non-intrusive technology finding anomalies within a container.

The officers found 156 bricks, concealed inside rolling door cylinders.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Border Enforcement Security Team (BEST) assumed custody of the contraband and oversees the criminal investigation. The BEST primary mission is to combat emerging and existing Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCO) by employing the full range of federal, state, local, tribal and international law enforcement authorities and resources in the fight to identify, investigate, disrupt and dismantle these organizations at every level of operation. The BEST investigative model is a comprehensive response to the growing threat to border security, public safety and national security.

The San Juan Field Office seized 11,800 pounds (5,352.39 kilograms) of narcotics during the 2024 federal fiscal year.

CBP a complex mission at ports of entry with broad law enforcement authorities tied to screening all foreign visitors, returning American citizens and imported cargo that enters the U.S. at more than 300 land, air and seaports.