CBP officers at San Diego International Airport seize drugs and weapons in several separate events

SAN DIEGO — CBP officers from the San Diego International Airport sealed the month of October by successfully seizing hundreds of pounds of marijuana, multiple firearms, and ammunition in several separate incidents.

While conducting a series of enforcement operations, CBP officers seized 391 pounds of marijuana, one AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle, one semi-automatic pistol, 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two high-capacity pistol magazines, and two high-capacity rifle magazines. The intercepted marijuana, firearms, magazines, and ammunition were encountered in five separate incidents bound for international destinations. All suspects involved in the incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics, firearms, and ammunition were seized by CBP officers.

“The results of these enforcement operations at the San Diego International Airport illustrate our commitment to safeguarding communities and the traveling public,” said Mariza Marin, Area Port Director for the San Ysidro Port of Entry overseeing airport operations. “We remain vigilant in our mission to prevent illegal activities, and I commend our officers for their exemplary hard work and dedication.”