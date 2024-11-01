CBP officers at San Diego International Airport seize drugs and weapons in several separate events
SAN DIEGO — CBP officers from the San Diego International Airport sealed the month of October by successfully seizing hundreds of pounds of marijuana, multiple firearms, and ammunition in several separate incidents.
While conducting a series of enforcement operations, CBP officers seized 391 pounds of marijuana, one AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle, one semi-automatic pistol, 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two high-capacity pistol magazines, and two high-capacity rifle magazines. The intercepted marijuana, firearms, magazines, and ammunition were encountered in five separate incidents bound for international destinations. All suspects involved in the incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics, firearms, and ammunition were seized by CBP officers.
“The results of these enforcement operations at the San Diego International Airport illustrate our commitment to safeguarding communities and the traveling public,” said Mariza Marin, Area Port Director for the San Ysidro Port of Entry overseeing airport operations. “We remain vigilant in our mission to prevent illegal activities, and I commend our officers for their exemplary hard work and dedication.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.