Conference Call – 4th Quarter 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2024 fourth quarter results on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 8h00 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-888-660-6264, access code 67841#. This recording will be available until December 28, 2024.

The discussion along with a presentation will be accessible through a webcast at the following address:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=F7BFF0AB-4F01-4204-8380-F3CB4E711537&LangLocaleID=1033

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com


