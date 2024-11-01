Spartan Capital Securities Successfully Completes Multiple Key Transactions in October 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a full-service investment banking firm, is proud to announce its successful completion of several notable transactions throughout October 2024. The deals demonstrate Spartan’s expertise and unwavering commitment to supporting clients’ growth and capital needs across diverse sectors.

In October, Spartan Capital Securities served as the placement agent for 1847 Holdings LLC’s follow-on offering, raising $11,099,985. This capital infusion will enable 1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American: EFSH), a diversified holding company, to continue its growth strategy, enhance operational flexibility, and pursue acquisition opportunities. Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings LLC, and his team are positioned for significant growth. Special thanks to the legal teams at Bevilacqua PLLC and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP for their expert representation throughout this offering.

In another strategic role, Spartan Capital Securities acted as the sales agent in an at-the-market offering for Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE: TPET), an oil and gas exploration and development company. Trio Petroleum Corp holds substantial working interests in key oilfields across Monterey and Uintah counties. Spartan’s involvement in this transaction reinforces its support for the energy sector’s expansion. Special thanks to Scott Miller at Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, who served as Trio Petroleum’s counsel.

Spartan served as the sole placement agent for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: IVP) in a $2.5 million registered direct offering. The transaction will fuel Inspire’s expansion of veterinary healthcare services nationwide, allowing it to meet growing demand and make strategic investments. Spartan extends its appreciation to the legal teams at Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP and The Crone Law Group, P.C., for their contributions to this successful offering.

Spartan also acted as a Selling Group Member in SAG Holdings Limited’s initial public offering on Nasdaq, raising $7 million. SAG Holdings, a leading Singapore-based distributor of OEM and branded replacement parts, is now listed under the symbol "SAG." Spartan congratulates SAG Holdings on this significant milestone and is pleased to support their vision of quality and reliability in the automotive and industrial sectors.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, is a premier financial services firm providing expert investment banking and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. With a focus on tailored financial solutions, Spartan Capital is a trusted leader in delivering value and growth for its clients.

Contact:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006

investmentbanking@spartancapital.com

