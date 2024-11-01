Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

2024 Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets were $183.7 million at quarter end.

Net interest income of $1.01 million for the third quarter.

Net interest margin of 2.37% for the third quarter.

Total deposits increased 2% to $146.4 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $143.1 million a year ago.

Net loans increased 1% to $140.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $139.2 million a year ago.

Asset quality remains pristine.

Non-interest bearing demand deposits represent 27% of total deposits.

Tangible book value per share was $7.67 at quarter end.

POULSBO, Wash., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced net income of $25 thousand for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $7 thousand for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $6 thousand for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. In the first nine months of 2024, net income increased 41% to $47 thousand, compared to $33 thousand the same period in 2023.

Total assets were $183.7 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $188.3 million at September 30, 2023. Net loans totaled $140.0 million as of September 30, 2024, a 2% decrease compared to $143.2 million at June 30, 2024, and a 1% increase compared to $139.2 million a year ago. Loan demand was muted during the quarter largely due to the high interest rate environment.

Asset quality remained pristine during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses totaled $1.17 million as of September 30, 2024, and was 0.83% of total loans outstanding. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $4 thousand during the quarter. The Company has one non-performing loan of $235 thousand as of September 30, 2024.

Due to strong credit quality metrics and muted loan growth, the Company recorded a $95 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024. This compared to a $90 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 and a $25 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023.

Total deposits increased 2% to $146.4 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $143.1 million at September 30, 2023, and increased modestly compared to $145.8 million three months earlier. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 27%, interest bearing demand represented 28%, money market and savings accounts comprised 19%, and certificates of deposit made up 26% of the total deposit portfolio at September 30, 2024.

“We continue to take advantage of our strong local economy, with a growing deposit base and loan pipeline,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. “While the high-interest rate environment continues to be a challenge, we believe we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet and ample capital to continue to grow.”

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, was $1.01 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.14 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income year-over-year was primarily due to the increase in interest expense on deposits and other borrowings resulting from the higher interest rate environment. For the first nine months of 2024, net interest income was $3.11 million, compared to $3.35 million for the first nine months of 2023.

“Higher yields on earning assets during the quarter were more than offset by the increase in cost of funds, resulting in net interest margin compression during the quarter,” said Darrow. The Company’s net interest margin was 2.37% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.45% for the preceding quarter, and 2.64% for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, the net interest margin was 2.40%, compared to 2.62% for the first nine months of 2023.

Total non-interest income was $74 thousand for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $111 thousand for the third quarter a year ago. The decrease compared to the year ago quarter was primarily due to higher referral fee income during the third quarter of 2023, compared to the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2024, non-interest income was $226 thousand, compared to $371 thousand for the first nine months of 2023.

Total noninterest expense was $1.14 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $121 thousand, or 10%, from the third quarter a year ago. Compensation and benefits costs decreased by $69 thousand, or 9%, over the year ago quarter, while occupancy costs decreased by $57 thousand, or 40% from the same quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, total noninterest expense decreased $228 thousand, or 6%, to $3.50 million, over the same period in 2023.

“We have done a good job of managing operating expenses over the last several quarters, reducing total noninterest expense by 10% over the third quarter a year ago,” said Darrow. “Our operating performance is expected to continue to improve, as we improve our margin, and continue to keep operating expenses in check. We are well positioned for continued growth in our core business operations and remain focused on creating value for all of our customers, employees and shareholders.”

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with a total risk-based capital ratio at 15.97% at quarter end, substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. The tangible book value per share was $7.67 at quarter end, compared to $7.71 a year earlier.

Near the end of the second quarter of 2024, the Company completed the issuance of $1.2 million of Preferred Stock. Under the terms of the transaction, the Preferred Stock will convert to Common Stock within a 2 year time period.

“The proceeds from this offering will be used to further strengthen our capital position and to support continued loan growth in our vibrant Pacific Northwest markets,” said Darrow.

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter

Ended

Sept 30,

2024 Quarter

Ended

June 30,

2024 Three

Month

Change Quarter

Ended

Sept 30,

2023 One

Year

Change Year to

Date

Sept 30,

2024 Year to

Date

Sept 30,

2023 One

Year

Change Interest Income Loans $ 1,994 $ 1,920 4 % $ 1,814 10 % $ 5,875 $ 5,283 11 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 83 61 38 % 99 -16 % 223 222 0 % Securities 114 119 -4 % 119 -4 % 352 343 3 % Total interest income 2,192 2,100 4 % 2,032 8 % 6,451 5,848 10 % Interest Expense Deposits 903 785 15 % 544 66 % 2,370 1,484 60 % Other Borrowings 283 261 9 % 352 -20 % 975 1,012 -4 % Total interest expense 1,186 1,046 13 % 896 32 % 3,345 2,497 34 % Net Interest Income 1,005 1,053 -5 % 1,136 -11 % 3,106 3,352 -7 % Provision for Loan Losses (95 ) (90 ) 6 % (25 ) 280 % (225 ) (45 ) 400 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,100 1,143 -4 % 1,161 -5 % 3,331 3,397 -2 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 28 28 -3 % 17 60 % 77 50 53 % Other non-interest income 46 51 -9 % 94 -51 % 149 321 -54 % Total non-interest income 74 79 -7 % 111 -34 % 226 371 -39 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 668 673 -1 % 737 -9 % 1,946 2,149 -9 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 88 96 -9 % 145 -40 % 329 444 -26 % Other operating expenses 387 445 -13 % 382 1 % 1,223 1,133 8 % Total non-interest expenses 1,143 1,214 -6 % 1,264 -10 % 3,498 3,726 -6 % Net Income Before Income Tax 31 9 268 % 8 311 % 59 42 41 % Provision for Income Tax 7 2 268 % 2 311 % 12 9 41 % Net Income

$ 25 $ 7 268 % $ 6 311 % $ 47 $ 33 41 %











BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Sept 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Three

Month

Change Sept 30,

2023 One

Year

Change Assets Cash and due from Banks $ 2,408 $ 2,124 13 % $ 3,359 -28 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 11,262 14,625 -23 % 11,635 -3 % Securities 21,225 21,664 -2 % 24,316 -13 % Loans 141,206 144,477 -2 % 140,467 1 % Allowance for loan losses (1,167 ) (1,266 ) -8 % (1,227 ) -5 % Net Loans 140,038 143,210 -2 % 139,240 1 % Premises and fixed assets 6,161 6,219 -1 % 6,512 -5 % Accrued Interest receivable 668 678 -2 % 678 -2 % Intangible assets 19 26 -27 % 46 -58 % Other assets 1,897 2,262 -16 % 2,534 -25 % Total Assets $ 183,678 $ 190,808 -4 % $ 188,320 -2 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Demand, non-interest bearing $ 39,669 $ 44,092 -10 % $ 43,702 -9 % Interest Bearing Demand 40,764 40,171 1 % 30,865 32 % Money Market and Savings 27,419 24,534 12 % 27,207 1 % Certificates of Deposit 38,507 36,989 4 % 41,317 -7 % Total Deposits 146,359 145,786 0 % 143,091 2 % Total Borrowing 22,454 30,446 -26 % 31,923 -30 % Accrued interest payable 238 244 -2 % 303 -21 % Other liabilities 704 212 233 % 316 123 % Total Liabilities 169,756 176,687 -4 % 175,633 -3 % Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock 1,242 1,242 0 % *** Common Stock 1,650 1,650 0 % 1,644 0 % Additional paid in capital 13,138 13,147 -0 % 13,095 0 % Retained Earnings (1,447 ) (1,471 ) 2 % (1,495 ) 3 % Other Comprehensive Income (661 ) (447 ) -48 % (557 ) -19 % Total Shareholders' Equity 13,922 14,121 -1 % 12,687 10 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 183,678 $ 190,808 -4 % $ 188,320 -2 %







Quarter

Ended

Sept 30,

2024 Quarter

Ended

June 30,

2024 Quarter

Ended

Sept 30,

2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Financial Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.02 % Return on Average Equity 0.70 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.47 % 0.35 % Efficiency Ratio 105.9 % 107.2 % 101.4 % 105.0 % 99.7 % Net Interest Margin 2.37 % 2.45 % 2.64 % 2.40 % 2.62 % Loan to Deposits 96.5 % 99.1 % 97.3 % Tangible Book Value per Share $ 7.67 $ 7.79 $ 7.71 Book Value per Share $ 7.68 $ 7.80 $ 7.74 Earnings per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-offs (recoveries) $ 4 $ (228 ) $ - Nonperforming Loans $ 235 $ 235 $ - Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.00 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans 0.83 % 0.88 % 0.87 % Other Real Estate Owned - - - CAPITAL (Bank only) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.23 % 9.86 % 9.63 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.00 % 14.24 % 14.46 % Total risk based capital ratio 15.97 % 15.26 % 15.48 %

For further discussion, please contact: Rick Darrow, Chief Executive Officer | 360-394-4750

