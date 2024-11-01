Oscar Contenders Spotlight Native Indigenous Storytellers at LA’s 29th Red Nation International Film Festival, November 8 - 16 at AMC The Grove 

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 29th Annual Red Nation International Film Festival (RNIFF), Los Angeles’ premier Native and Indigenous film festival, will run November 8 - 16, with in person screenings at AMC The Grove and virtually on Red Nation Television Network November 1-30, concurrent with Native American Heritage Month.

This year, RNIFF is honored to partner with Oscar contenders Netflix and National Geographic to feature two acclaimed Native Indigenous documentary films: "SUGARCANE" directed by Emily Kassie and Julian Brave NoiseCat (leading the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with eight nominations), and "YINTAH" directed by Jennifer Wickham, Brenda Michell, and Michael Toledano.

RNIFF Founder Joanelle Romero shared, “This year, we've significantly elevated our festival experience with a new home at AMC The Grove. The entertainment industry is finally recognizing the value of our stories and acknowledging them as bankable assets.”

The 29th edition of the festival features 76 official selections, including six feature films, 21 documentaries, 25 documentary shorts, 14 narrative shorts, four animated films, and four episodic projects. Additionally, 25 Indigenous Canadian films will premiere, with 33 participating filmmakers attending in person.

Notably, nearly half (37) of the films screened at RNIFF are directed by women. Over the past eight years, the festival has championed the screening of an impressive 215 films by women directors, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity in the film industry. In this remarkable effort, RNIFF has surpassed prestigious festivals such as Toronto, Cannes, Sundance, Tribeca, and the Oscars in the representation of women-directed projects.

The lineup also includes world and U.S. premieres, as well as festival and Los Angeles premieres. The films hail from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Germany, Greenland, Costa Rica, and France.

“This year's competition offers audiences a first look at groundbreaking new voices from the Native Indigenous perspective in independent film,” Romero added.

RNIFF is produced by Red Nation Celebration Institute (RNCI) -- the longest-running Native Women-Led Indigenous impact media arts and cultural non-profit organization. It is the oldest Native-Led enterprise in the entertainment industry and the first Indigenous non-profit funded by the City of Los Angeles.

The full festival lineup, including schedule and ticket information, is available on the Red Nation International Film Festival Website and Film Program.

ABOUT Red Nation International Film Festival® (RNIFF)

RNIFF is a presentation of Red Nation Celebration Institute. Empowering storytellers since 1995, it is the largest Native Indigenous Film Festival in the world and the first in Los Angeles.

RNIFF amplifies more than 5000-plus Native and Indigenous content creators through its streaming company, Red Nation Television Network, and supports 2700-plus Native Indigenous filmmakers through its Red Nation International Film Festival, including films directed by women through its Native Women in Film & Television in All Media. In the last six years, RNCI has screened 177 films directed by women.

Los Angeles is home to the largest urban American Indian and Alaska Native population in the US, with over 200 tribes, including the original peoples of this land: the Tongva, Tataviam, and Chumash.

ABOUT Red Nation Celebration Institute® (RNCI)

RNCI is longest-running Native Women-Led Indigenous Impact Media Arts and Cultural non-profit organization. It is the oldest Native-Led enterprise in the entertainment industry and the first Indigenous non-profit funded by the City of Los Angeles. Based in Los Angeles with an office in Santa Fe New Mexico, it serves over 575 Native Nations across the U.S.

RNCI was founded by Joanelle Romero in 1995 to break barriers of racism by creating systemic change through all forms of media to eliminate American Indian stereotypes. Our vision for the future of cinema and the arts is one in which Native Indigenous perspectives are authentically pictured, recognized, and valued in a way that promotes strong authentic Native identities, economic outcomes, equity, and wellness for Indigenous communities.

ABOUT Red Nation Television Network®

Red Nation Television Network holds the distinction of being the world’s first streaming company, predating not only Netflix but all others, and stands as the longest-running Native Indigenous television network. The station delivers distinctive content encompassing Native Indigenous culture, heritage, education, entertainment, and lifestyle.

