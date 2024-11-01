Make the most of managing your medical, food, cash and child care benefits

Health insurance open enrollment starts Nov. 1, 2024. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is expecting an increase in calls to our ONE Customer Service Center (800-699-9075). This may mean longer wait times. We know this can be frustrating, but we want you to know that there are several ways to make getting assistance with your benefits easier and faster. Here are some tips that you can use during open enrollment and year-round:

1. Download the Oregon ONE Mobile app

With the Oregon ONE Mobile app, you can manage your benefits on the go, including checking messages, application status, and more. And the best part? It’s free! Find download links at benefits.oregon.gov and handle most of your benefit needs from your smartphone.

2. Check your application status online or in-app

If you need to know the status of your application for medical, food, cash, or child care benefits, you don’t have to wait on hold. Simply log into your ONE Online account at benefits.oregon.gov or check the Oregon ONE Mobile app. Remember – each household only needs one application, so check your household’s application status instead of submitting another!

3. Having tech troubles?

We have a dedicated tech support line – so no need to wait in the ONE Customer Service Center line. Call 833-978-1073 to get help quickly. They are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time.

4. Find an office near you

Prefer face-to-face assistance? ODHS has local offices across Oregon, and our staff is ready to help you with benefit questions. You can find the office closest to you by visiting bit.ly/ODHSoffices.

5. Gather your documents in advance

Before you apply, make sure to have documents ready to verify your income, expenses, and other household details. This helps speed up the application process! Some situations may require additional documents like ID, citizenship (U.S. citizens) or immigration status (non-U.S. citizens). Check out this checklist for more information about what documents you may need.

6. Try calling in the morning

While we expect the ONE Customer Service Center (800-699-9075) to be busy during open enrollment, in general, call wait times are lowest between 7 and 8 a.m. Pacific Time.

7. Stay on top of your messages

You may receive messages about your benefits that need your prompt attention. Read and respond to these messages through your ONE Online account or on the Oregon ONE Mobile app to stay up-to-date. Having trouble viewing messages? Update Adobe Reader or Acrobat, or call tech support at 833-978-1073 if you need further assistance.

8. Providing proof of benefits

Need to show proof of your benefits? No need to call in! You can access eligibility notices in your ONE Online account or through the Oregon ONE Mobile app’s Message Center.

9. Lost or stolen Oregon Trail (EBT) Card?

If you lose your EBT card, report it immediately. Call 855-328-6715 during business hours (Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to cancel and request a new card. Outside business hours, call 888-997-4447 to freeze your account and protect your benefits 24/7.

Navigating benefits can be stressful. But hopefully by following these tips, you can get the assistance you need efficiently - even during high call volume times. Visit benefits.oregon.gov for more information and to explore all your options.