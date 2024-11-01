Government waives vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal fees for retired volunteer firefighters  

CANADA, November 1 - The Government of Prince Edward Island is honouring retired volunteer firefighters for their dedication and sacrifices they’ve made in protecting Islanders.

Starting November 1, retired volunteer firefighters with at least 15 years of service will receive free registration and license plates for two vehicles and free driver’s license renewal as a thank-you for their dedication.

“These volunteers have bravely put themselves in harm's way to save others and protect our communities. It's essential to honour their sacrifice, and waiving fees for registration and license renewal is a meaningful way to express our gratitude for their years of dedicated service.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

Prince Edward Island is protected by more than 1,000 volunteer firefighters working out of 37 stations across the Island. Active volunteer firefighters also receive free vehicle registration, license plates and a free driver’s license.

“Volunteer firefighters work hard and train hard at keeping their communities safe,” said volunteer firefighter and Souris-Elmira MLA Robin Croucher. “I appreciate the Province acknowledging their steadfast dedication to public safety and years of service.”

As of August 1, 2024, up to 700 retired volunteer firefighters live on PEI and have at least 15 years of service.

“It's wonderful to see retired volunteer firefighters receiving some financial relief,” said Gerard McMahon, President of the PEI Firefighters Association, who has been a volunteer firefighter for 42 years. “Their dedication and service often come with significant challenges, so any support is really important. It helps honor their contributions and ensures they have a more secure and comfortable retirement.”

To take advantage of this benefit, retirees must ensure they have the following documentation:

Confirmation of being on the retirement list at the PEI Fire Fighters Association Fire School

A signed confirmation letter from their former Fire Chief and the President of the PEI Firefighters Association

This should make the vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal process at Access PEI much easier for them.

