Maine DOE Update – November 1, 2024

Additional Public Comment Period for Rule Chapter 132: Learning Results, Parameters for Essential Instruction

During the Second Regular Session of the Maine Legislature, the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee declined to authorize the proposed social studies content standards of the Maine Learning Results. The Committee directed the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to reengage in the rulemaking process for the social studies standards. To that end, the Maine DOE reopened the 2024 Steering Committee and writing team conversations for the social studies standards. | More

REMINDER: Seeking Public Comment on Chapter 115 – the Credentialing of Education Personnel

The Maine State Board of Education is conducting conversations with the public about Rule Chapter 115: The Credentialing of Educational Personnel, from August through December. Resolve 2024, Chapter 137 directed the State Board of Education to amend Rule Chapter 115, with special attention to sections related to the State Board of Education’s report submitted to the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs in 2023. | More

Maine Celebrates Fourth Anniversary of Revolutionary School Resource Officer Training Program

This summer, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine School Safety Center hosted its annual School Resource Officer (SRO) Certification program for a fourth year. This training is a first-of-its-kind program that the State of Maine, along with its many partners and stakeholders, has been building from the ground up since 2021. | More

MaineHousing Seeking Proposals from Maine SAUs for Homelessness Prevention Funding

The Maine State Housing Authority (MaineHousing) is seeking proposals from school administrative units (SAUs) in Maine interested in hiring a Homelessness Prevention and Housing Navigation Specialist. This position is designed to assist students and families in maintaining their current housing and in obtaining new housing that meets their needs. | More

Teacher Mentor Training: Opportunities for Feedback and Participation

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is committed to supporting the growth and development of educators through teacher mentorship opportunities. The following two opportunities are available for Maine educators to provide feedback about and participate in improving mentorship across our state. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Career and Technical Education Educators Honored for Excellence

Recently, Maine Administrators of Career and Technical Education (MACTE) and Maine Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE-ME) announced the recipients of their 2024 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Excellence Awards at the annual CTE conference held in Lewiston. | More

Andover Elementary School Students Learn Homesteading Techniques Through New School Garden

Since the spring of 2024, staff members at Andover Elementary School (AES) have been volunteering their time to a large garden project behind the school building. School secretary Amanda Beliveau and teachers Rachael Wyman, Brooke Harris, and Sarah Woodbury have been instrumental in bringing this exciting initiative to fruition. | More

Portland High School Students Watch World-Famous Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Rehearse at Merrill Auditorium

On Thursday, Oct. 10, world-famous and Grammy Award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma visited Merrill Auditorium for a performance with the Portland Symphony Orchestra, celebrating its 100th anniversary season. Thanks to some enterprising educators, Portland Public Schools (PPS) high school orchestra students had a unique opportunity to watch Ma rehearse earlier in the day before the concert. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine Academy of Natural Sciences Offers Learning Tour to Highlight Outdoor and Experiential Learning Opportunities

Are you a middle or high school educator interested in providing more outdoor and experiential learning opportunities to your students? If so, consider attending a Learning Tour at the Maine Academy of Natural Sciences in Hinckley on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will highlight the school’s new Maker Space barn and blacksmithing shop, among other features. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.