BFC Solutions Appoints Jason Cocco as CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BFC Solutions is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Cocco to Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Jason, who has served as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer and President since June 2024, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision, contributing to BFC Solutions' growth and success.

Jason succeeds Phil Whitaker, who has led the company with distinction and helped shape its direction over the years. "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Phil for his invaluable leadership and contributions to our business," said Jason. "His guidance has laid a strong foundation that I am excited to build upon."

BFC Solutions, headquartered in Nashville since 1961, is recognized for its innovative manufacturing capabilities, including the patented cardboard-free PleatLink® Filter System. The company offers nationwide commercial preventive maintenance services, leveraging a unique value proposition as both a manufacturer and a route-based service provider.

Reflecting on his new role, Jason stated, “I am incredibly excited and humbled to take on the responsibilities of CEO. Together with our talented team, I see a bright future for BFC Solutions as we continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

BFC Solutions remains committed to excellence and is poised for continued growth under Jason’s leadership.

BFC Solutions is the national leader in commercial HVAC/R preventive maintenance with over 60 years of experience. Our route-based business model provides services for over half a million calls annually. We use local employees to service our national footprint for 100% self-performance. Our patented cardboard-free PleatLink® Filter system is a sustainable solution that seamlessly integrates with any existing commercial HVAC system. We offer various preventive maintenance services with proprietary reporting and competitive pricing. For more information, visit www.bfcsolutions.com

