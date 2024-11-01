Los Angeles, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov 1, 2024

MOVEMBER KICKS OFF THEIR 2024 CAMPAIGN:

The Mustache is Calling

Los Angeles, Calif. – The hairy month has arrived, and Movember is excited to be kicking off its 21st campaign to help shine a light on some of the most pressing health issues facing men today - mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. Come Mo 1 (the day formerly known as November 1st), the Iconic Mustache will once again sprout up to start life-saving conversations about men’s health.

And it couldn't be more timely, as American men continue to face significant health challenges. They have shorter life expectancies and higher rates of premature death compared to women and are more likely to die by suicide, to engage in high-risk behaviors such as substance misuse, and to experience social isolation. Men often have poorer health literacy than women, which makes them less likely to seek preventative healthcare when they need it. Collectively, these factors contribute to a culture of poor physical and mental health among boys and men.

The reasons behind these health disparities are complex and multifaceted – socioeconomics, access to healthcare, race, and sexuality, all play a role. But the problem isn’t insurmountable. Movember is committed to tackling these issues head-on with proactive health initiatives that empower men to take charge of their health and seek support when needed. As one of the largest non-governmental investors in men’s health programs globally, Movember is uniquely positioned to lead the charge - and we have been.

If you trace back the leaps in men’s health over the last two decades, chances are, Movember played a part. Like getting more men talking more about their mental health, or funding breakthrough tests and treatments for prostate cancer, which have now become the gold standard of care. It happened thanks to Movember’s society of movers, growers and party-throwers coming together, growing together, and uniting under the belief that healthier men lead to a healthier world.

Funds raised during the hairy month of Movember (and all year round) go towards innovative men’s health research and world-class interventions that seek to address men’s health issues and improve outcomes. Here is some of the ground-breaking work we have funded this year:

Getting involved is easy. Sign up at Movember.com or download the Movember app. Choose to Grow, Move, Host or Mo Your Own Way and start raising funds and awareness for men’s health.

WAYS TO GET INVOLVED THIS MOVEMBER

GROW : A Mustache. It’s our hairy ribbon. At the beginning of the month, grab the razor and shave down clean. Grow your mustache for the next 30 days and wear it proudly. MOVE : Commit to moving 60mi over the month. That’s 60mi for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour across the world. Run, walk, join a team or do it solo – just get out there and get active. HOST A Mo-ment: Rally a crew and do something fun. Hosting is all about having a good time for a good cause. And you can always put a virtual spin on your plans. MO YOUR OWN WAY : Whether it’s a grueling test of physical endurance or a not-so-sweaty pledge to kick a bad habit, you choose your adventure and run with it. Take a hike, run a relay, ride your motorcycle from New York to Los Angeles. Get creative, push your limits and inspire donations with sheer grit. Donate : Donate directly to Movember or to a fantastic Movember member campaign.

Why do we do it again? Globally, we lose one man every minute to suicide In the US, 3 out of 4 suicides are men In 2022, 39,228 men died by suicide in the US - that’s almost 108 men per day 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime

33,363 men died due to prostate cancer during 2022 in the USA Testicular cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men between the ages of 15 and 34

About Movember

Twenty-one years ago, a bristly idea was born in Melbourne Australia, igniting a movement that would transcend borders and change the face of men's health forever. The movement, known as Movember, united people from all walks of life - sparking billions of important conversations, raising vital funds, and shattering the silence surrounding men's health issues. Since 2003, this trailblazing charity has shaken up men’s health research and transformed the way that health services reach and support men.

Our passionate community of global Mo's have raised over USD 1 billion for men’s health, funding more than 1,300 projects worldwide. This includes some of the largest global prostate cancer registries, driven by the real-life experiences of hundreds of thousands of men. Since expanding into mental health and suicide prevention in 2006, Movember has highlighted the need for stronger social connections, early recognition of mental health issues, and better support for men in distress. Their goal is to ensure men know how to address mental health challenges and that their support networks are ready to step in when needed.

Movember is committed to driving innovative research, cutting-edge treatments, and healthy behaviors while championing inclusive, gender-responsive healthcare tailored to diverse needs. Our vision is to break down health barriers, eliminate stigma, and ensure everyone has an equal chance at a long, healthy life. By advancing men’s health, we aim to create a ripple effect that positively impacts women, families, and society as a whole. To learn more, please visit Movember.com .

