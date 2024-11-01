SINGAPORE, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global onchain technology company, has issued updates for November 1, 2024.

OKX Wallet Launches 60,000 USDT Runes Airdrop and Orange Pills Fever Campaigns

The OKX Wallet team today announced two updates:

The Runes Airdrop : Amid surging Bitcoin prices and renewed interest in Runes tokens, OKX Wallet has partnered with leading Runes projects to launch a major airdrop campaign with a Runes reward pool worth 60,000 USDT. The campaign features some of the most popular Runes tokens in the ecosystem:

○ GOB•IS•GOB•IS•GOB

○ BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

○ WADDLE•WADDLE•PENGU

○ LOBO•THE•WOLF•PUP

○ GIZMO•IMAGINARY•KITTEN

○ ZBIT•BLUE•BITCOIN



Campaign highlights: Duration: November 1-18, 2024 Hold any qualifying Runes tokens in OKX Wallet Complete simple social media tasks Winners will receive 500 USDT worth of Runes each

Amid surging Bitcoin prices and renewed interest in Runes tokens, OKX Wallet has partnered with leading Runes projects to launch a major airdrop campaign with a Runes reward pool worth 60,000 USDT. The campaign features some of the most popular Runes tokens in the ecosystem: ○ GOB•IS•GOB•IS•GOB ○ BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT ○ WADDLE•WADDLE•PENGU ○ LOBO•THE•WOLF•PUP ○ GIZMO•IMAGINARY•KITTEN ○ ZBIT•BLUE•BITCOIN Campaign highlights:

The Orange Pills Fever : OKX Wallet has partnered with Beyond, a Bitcoin-native interoperability protocol, to offer 500 allowlist spots for The Orange Pills (TOP) - a free-mint Ordinals collection celebrating Bitcoin culture.



Campaign highlights: Duration: October 30 - November 4, 2024 Rewards: 500 exclusive TOP allowlist spots Cost: Free mint for winners Complete simple social media tasks (including following Beyond on X)

OKX Wallet has partnered with Beyond, a Bitcoin-native interoperability protocol, to offer 500 allowlist spots for The Orange Pills (TOP) - a free-mint Ordinals collection celebrating Bitcoin culture. Campaign highlights:

In the wake of the Bitcoin halving in April 2024, OKX Wallet's Marketplace became the first platform to offer zero-fee Runes trading on mobile. Runes stands out in an era characterized by the proliferation of digital tokens due to its unique UTXO-based structure. This Bitcoin inscription standard simplifies the creation and management of tokens. It offers a streamlined alternative to traditional models, reducing blockchain bloat and significantly improving scalability.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

ENDS



About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, such as blogs on "Bitcoin price" and "Ethereum price" that explore drivers behind market movements and delve into broader industry trends.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.