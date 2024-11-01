Legend Senior Living® Will Operate Newly Renamed Ridgecrest at Cranberry Woods Senior Living Residence

WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, with headquarters in Wichita, KS, has announced that it has assumed operations of Atria at Cranberry Woods and has renamed the residence Ridgecrest at Cranberry Woods. This senior living residence offers independent living, personal care and memory care apartments. This will make a total of 63 senior living properties operated by Legend in six states, with twelve in Pennsylvania. Ridgecrest at Cranberry Woods is an upscale, active lifestyle experience tailored to individual tastes in a contemporary setting.

“We're thrilled at the opportunity for continued growth in the Pittsburgh area to serve more seniors and families in Pennsylvania,” said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. “Ridgecrest at Cranberry Woods offers the modern amenities people seek in senior living, and it aligns perfectly with Legend’s mission. We’re focused on providing a smooth transition for residents and families while delivering excellent service and care. Our desire is to build upon the strong reputation that the established leadership team has achieved and find ways to enhance the resident experience.”

Ridgecrest at Cranberry Woods offers luxury apartments with many floor plan options. High-end amenities include full-service dining, including casual, private dining options, a bistro, an indoor heated swimming pool, a game room, theater, full-service salon spa and parking garage.

Interested potential residents, their families and members of the community are invited for personalized tours. Contact Ridgecrest at Cranberry Woods at 3020 Fairport Lane, Cranberry Township, PA 16066, (724) 241-8750.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates over 60 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend communities are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

